Greater Boston Hindus Launch Global Wellness Movement on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

BOSTON–A small but devoted group of community members gathered at a Hindu temple in Greater Boston to mark the 75th birthday of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event featured a sacred Havan Yagna and marked the launch of a global initiative aimed at promoting holistic well-being.

While the name of the temple was not publicly disclosed, organizers noted its historic significance — Prime Minister Modi himself visited the Massachusetts temple during the 1990s in his early days as a Pracharak.

Launch of a Global Sankalp

The event kicked off the Global Movement for 75 Havans and 75 Lakh Pledges for Positive Mental, Spiritual, and Physical (MSP) Health, an initiative envisioned to align with PM Modi’s call for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and global harmony.

Leading the effort were community leaders Pramit Maakoday, Abhaya Asthana, Dr. Lakshmi Thalanki, and Sanjeev Tripathi, who performed a sacred Ayush Homam and Ganesh Puja. Despite the modest turnout, the gathering reflected deep dedication and spiritual commitment.

Organizers announced plans to carry out 75 such Havans around the world, with the final one intended to take place at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, symbolizing unity and the shared aspirations of the Indian diaspora.

A Personal Tribute

Joining virtually was Sonal Modi, niece of Prime Minister Modi, who offered blessings and gratitude to the community for organizing the puja. She acknowledged the heartfelt prayers and devotion expressed on this milestone occasion and conveyed appreciation on behalf of the Modi family.

“This offering reflects the genuine affection and support that the global Indian community holds for my uncle,” she said.

Reflections on Leadership and Legacy

Community leaders spoke of Modi’s disciplined, selfless life and his transformational impact on India and the world. Abhaya Asthana, President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (Advisory Board), described PM Modi as “a beacon of hope and moral guidance for Bharat and beyond.”

Endorsements also came from prominent voices in the diaspora, including Padma Shri Sudhir Parikh, Dr. Romesh Japra (Co-founder of Hindu American Foundation), and Kanchan Banerjee and Gaurang Vaishnav of Global Indians for Bharat Vikas (GIBV), who praised Modi’s vision, courage, and global influence.

A Message of Peace and Global Harmony

Amid the serene atmosphere filled with Vedic mantras and traditional music, participants offered prayers for global well-being — for India, their adopted homeland the United States, and the world at large. The guiding theme of the day was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World is One Family.

“This was not just a ritual,” said Pramit Maakoday, President of Global Citizens Forum, “but a collective prayer from Indians worldwide — a reflection of our hope that Prime Minister Modi continues to lead Bharat and humanity with vitality, wisdom, and courage.”

Following the Havan, prasadam was shared among all attendees, concluding the intimate celebration on a warm and spiritual note.