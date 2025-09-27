Ekal Vidyalaya National Gala – Uday 2025 to Celebrate Youth-Driven Change on International Day of the Girl in Boston

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — As the world observes International Day of the Girl, Ekal Vidyalaya will host a celebration of education, empowerment, and youth leadership at the Ekal Vidyalaya National Gala – Uday 2025, in Boston.

Taking place at the Omni Boston at the Seaport from 6 PM onwards, the event is expected to spotlight the transformative impact of the Ekal Movement in rural and tribal India.

With the theme of youth-driven change, Uday 2025 is set to bring together philanthropists, community leaders, educators, and changemakers to support Ekal’s mission of uplifting underserved communities through education, vocational training, and healthcare.

A Night of Culture, Conversation, and Commitment

Chaired by longtime Ekal supporters Vandana and Vivek Sharma, Uday 2025 is not just a fundraising gala—it’s a heartfelt tribute to grassroots change and human potential. The evening promises a blend of deep purpose and vibrant celebration.

Highlights include:

Keynote Address by Gauranga Das ji – The globally respected spiritual leader will share insights on purpose-driven living, resilience, and service, offering a spiritual dimension to the night’s message of empowerment.

Gourmet Dinner by Chef Gaurav Anand (NY) – Guests will enjoy a specially curated culinary experience, blending traditional Indian flavors with contemporary finesse.

Dynamic Youth Panel – Young changemakers will take the stage to share their stories and drive home the role of youth in shaping a more equitable world.

Cultural Performances – A vibrant showcase of storytelling, music, and dance inspired by the communities Ekal serves, connecting the audience to the heart of rural India.

Ekal’s Grassroots Impact: Education, Empowerment, and Health

The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation is the largest grassroots education movement in India, operating in over 100,000 villages. With a focus on integrated rural development, Ekal’s programs include:

Non-formal Education for children in remote areas, where formal schooling is often unavailable.

Skill Development to empower youth and women with employable skills for sustainable livelihoods.

Healthcare and Telemedicine services that provide critical medical support and preventive care in underserved regions.

Together, these efforts are dismantling systemic poverty and enabling self-reliance across India’s rural and tribal communities.

“Ekal’s mission is about more than just education—it’s about unlocking human potential, especially in places where opportunity is scarce,” said Manisha Jain, Executive Director of Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation USA. “Uday 2025 is a celebration of what’s been achieved and a call to action for what’s still possible when we invest in children, youth, and women.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: Omni Boston at the Seaport

Website/Registration: Ekal National Gala