Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Government Releases Names of Victims as Grieving Families Demand Answers

Bengaluru– The Karnataka government on Thursday released the names and details of the 11 victims who lost their lives in the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations on June 4. As the state mourns, grieving families have raised serious questions about the event’s safety and the government’s preparedness.

According to information from the Chief Minister’s Office, the victims include individuals from various parts of Karnataka, with one hailing from Tamil Nadu. The deceased have been identified as:

Divyanshi (14), Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Akshata Pai (26), Karwar

Bhoomik (19), M.S. Ramaiah Layout, Bengaluru

Sahana (23), Kolar

Chinmaya Shetty (19), Doddakallasandra, Bengaluru

Manojkumar (20), Nagasandra village, Tumakuru district

Shravana K.T. (20), Kallahalli village, Chikkaballapura district

Shivu alias Shivalinga (17), Honigeri village, Yadgir district

Poornachandra (20), Rayasamudra village, Mandya district

Kamakshidevi (29), Udumalapet, Tamil Nadu

Prajwal (22), Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru

The heartbreaking accounts of the victims’ families have fueled public anger and accusations of negligence. Laxman, father of 19-year-old Bhoomik, said he was notified his son was in critical condition and rushed to the hospital—without an ambulance. “My son didn’t even follow cricket. He just went with his friends. There was no ambulance at the scene—he was taken in a police vehicle,” he said. “I pay nearly ₹5 lakh in taxes every month. What kind of government can’t even provide emergency medical help?”

Suresh Babu, father of 23-year-old Sahana, shared that his daughter had gone to the stadium after attending work. “I wanted to see my daughter’s wedding. Instead, I’m garlanding her body. She was an engineer, employed at Bosch for two years. She never troubled us. I warned her to be careful. The system has failed us.”

The mother of Prajwal, 22, said she ran between hospitals after hearing of the tragedy, only to discover her only son had died. “I’m a daily-wage laborer who somehow managed to get him through engineering. The government took my only child. Do they even know what that feels like?”

In response, the state government has announced a ₹10 lakh compensation package for each bereaved family and ordered a magisterial investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called the incident a “government-sponsored murder” and demanded the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Taking note of the tragedy, the Karnataka High Court has registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and has asked the Congress-led state government for a full report. The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao, expressed serious concern over the handling of the event.

Additionally, social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a police complaint at Cubbon Park station against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and others. The complaint calls for charges under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. (Source: IANS)