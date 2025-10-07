Gen Z Turning Away from Alcohol, Study Finds; Long-Term Health Gains Expected

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India– Generation Z is drinking less alcohol than any previous generation, signaling a major cultural shift that could deliver lasting public health benefits, according to a new Australian study published Tuesday.

Researchers from Flinders University found that younger adults are far more likely to abstain from drinking altogether and consume significantly less alcohol each week compared to Baby Boomers, Gen X, and even Millennials.

“Our research shows that over the course of their lives, Gen Z are nearly 20 times more likely to choose not to drink alcohol compared to Baby Boomers, even after adjusting for sociodemographic factors,” said lead author Dr. Gianluca Di Censo from Flinders University’s College of Medicine and Public Health. “This isn’t just a phase; it appears to be a sustained change in behavior that could have long-term public health benefits.”

The findings, published in the journal Addiction, analyzed more than two decades of national survey data covering over 23,000 Australians. The study found that rates of alcohol abstinence are rising sharply among younger cohorts, while average weekly consumption continues to fall.

Millennials, too, are drinking less overall than Boomers, though they tend to consume more alcohol per occasion — suggesting that binge drinking remains a concern, even as regular heavy drinking declines. Meanwhile, the so-called Silent Generation, born before 1946, recorded the highest levels of weekly alcohol intake, surpassing even Baby Boomers.

Researchers said these generational patterns point to an ongoing transformation in drinking culture, shaped by shifting social norms, greater health awareness, and possibly economic pressures.

“If we can understand what’s driving this decline in alcohol use among younger people — whether it’s economic factors, changing values, or policy interventions — we can apply those insights to support healthier behaviors across all age groups,” Di Censo said.

The team suggested that measures such as minimum alcohol pricing, restrictions on advertising, and targeted health campaigns could help reinforce this positive trend. They also emphasized the need to continue focusing on high-risk groups, including adolescents who engage in binge drinking and middle-aged adults with sustained heavy alcohol use.

The study concludes that Gen Z’s decline in alcohol consumption could mark the beginning of a generational health shift with far-reaching effects for global public health. (Source: IANS)