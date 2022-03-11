Frivolous cases against Azim Premji: Supreme Court considers NGO representative’s apology

New Delhi–The Supreme Court on Thursday considered the unconditional apology offered by a representative of NGO ‘Indian Awake for Transparency’ for filing several frivolous litigations against Wipro’s former Chairman Azim Premji and others.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh perused the affidavit filed advocate R. Subramanian, representing the NGO, tendering the apology to Premji and others. The top court, which earlier took serious note of a frivolous complaint filed by him, advised Subramanian to start a new chapter in his life.

The bench noted that senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and S. Ganesh agreed to persuade Azim Premji to take a compassionate view of Subramanian’s conduct, and close all issues on the condition that in future, there is no more litigation.

The bench said: “We are happy to note that the appellants (Premji and others) have taken a constructive view of the matter and have agreed to forgive the past conduct of Subramanian…”.

The NGO had filed a complaint in a Bengaluru trial court alleging illegality in the transfer of assets worth Rs 45,000 crore from three companies to a private trust and a newly-formed company.

Premji and others moved the top court against May 15, 2021 high court order, which declined to entertain their pleas for quashing the January 27, 2021 summons issued by the trial court.

In October, last year, the apex court extended the stay on criminal proceedings against Premji, his wife, and others.

Subramanian, in his affidavit, tendered “an apology for the past conduct including initiating these proceedings in different forums”.

The top court had stayed the proceeding before the Bengaluru court against Premji and others and told Subramanian to tender an unconditional apology to them for filing frivolous litigation. (IANS)