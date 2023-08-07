Friendship Day gifting guide

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– We’ve all been socially excluding ourselves from our friends for a while now, and nothing compares to a traditional reunion with some treats on the side.

FASHION

1. March Jewellery Celebrates Friendship Day with the Exquisite Bracelet Range

Designed as a tribute to the cherished bonds of friendship, these bracelets beautifully symbolize the strength, beauty, and eternal connection shared between friends. Meticulously crafted with elegance, style, and emotional significance in mind, each bracelet is a true masterpiece. Using the finest materials, including sterling silver and sparkling gemstones, they reflect the precious nature of friendship.

Starting Price : Rs. 900 onwards, Product Link: https://marchjewellery.com/search?q=bracelet&type=product

2. Green Ankle Strap Sandal by Woodland

Comfortable pair of pointed toe sandals that are set on a block heel. The dainty ankle straps with buckle add sophistication to the sandal. Built from luxurious leather construction the green sandals come in a closed toe construction.

Price – Rs.6995/- Availability : woodlandworldwide.com, Flipkart, Amazon

3. Black Leather Wallet For Men

Durable black wallet in grained leather by Woodland comes in a bifold design and has color block detail. Featuring multiple card slots, currency slots the wallet stores all your essentials securely. The embossed Woodland brand logo adds to its appeal.

Price – Rs. 2495/- Availability : woodlandworldwide.com, Flipkart, Amazon

4. Brown Jute Ballerinas

Indulge in these transparent sling-back ballerinas made of jute are made to make a style statement. They are elegant and dainty, designed with the fashionable woman in mind. Slip into them quickly when your best friend is running late without sacrificing style, and which will keep her feet happy and comfy.

Link : https://chere.in/products/brown-jute-ballerinas

5. “Unleashing Friendships with The Monk”

At THE MONK, we believe that true friendship is a sacred bond that uplifts, supports, and encourages one another. Through our exclusive collection of premium products, we aim to inspire friends to cherish moments of joy, growth, and shared experiences. Let’s celebrate the joy of friendship with THE MONK’s unique and meaningful gifts, symbolizing the everlasting connections we cherish.

Price: Rs, 10999/- Availablitiy at https://themonk.co.in

6. Reebok Classic Leather

With clean, minimalistic design and vibrant colors, Reebok Classic Leathers are the perfect trainers to amplify everyday look without compromising on comfort.

Price: Rs. 7999/-

7. Cotton Striped Round Neck Women Sweater

This round neck top with rainbow-coloured stripes is a whole vibe in itself! With its unique colour palette and comfy cotton composition, you will never want to take it off!

Price: Rs. 2799/- Availability: in.benetton.com

8. Friendship’s Day Gifting Option By NOIB

Whether it’s the playful playsuits and chic jumpsuits or graceful dresses and effortlessly stylish coord sets — each piece within the extraordinary collection breathes life into the essence of captivating destinations. The collection helps you immerse yourself in the enchanting allure of San Miguel De Allende, where the town’s magic weaves itself into our fabrics; feel the rhythmic pulse of Marbella’s old town square, its history echoing through the intricate patterns adorning our designs.

9. Women’s Solid Pink Collar Neck Dress

Crafted from premium quality cotton, with a flattering fit this dress is a must-have piece to add to your closet. It features a collar neck and full sleeves. Elevate your style game by pairing it with a pair of nude heels for a day out with your friends.

Price: Rs. 4099/- Availability: https://www.levi.in

10. Vogue Eyewear

Bold and glamourous, retro inspired sunglasses crafted with extra elegant metal finishing and tactile braid effect on temples.

Price: Rs. 5790/- Availability: At all leading stores and online portals like Titan Eyeplus, Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, TataCliq and Sunglass Hut

11. A perfect match for the bag lovers: Hermes Birkin 30 Combo by Tidy Up

Celebrate Friendship Day with the perfect gift combo for bag lover friends: an Organizer, Rebag, and Shapemate set. This thoughtful trio is the perfect gift for any bag lover. We often have a favourite bag from the entire collection, but we fail to find out the solutions to take care of them from scratches, dust, and folds. The trio of Organizer, Rebag, and Shapemate, we secure your friend’s dearest bag as you want to preserve your friendship a longer time. The Organizer is a great way to keep your friend’s belongings neat and accessible while the Rebag is perfect for protecting bags from dust and dirt when they are not in use. And the Shapemate will help keep their bags in their original shape, so they will last for years to come.

Price: Rs 4,990/- Availability: https://shoptidyup.com

12. Marc Jacobs Perfect EDT Fragrance

A fresh and bright interpretation of the original comforting floral scent, perfumer domitlle michalon-bertier of iff reimagined a white bouquet with an unexpected twist of modern notes including pink peppercorn and polygonum. the result is a luminous and joyful, clean, comforting floral with a woody base and an elegant trail.

13. URBANIC

Rose Red Crop top, a go-to crop top to style with your jeans, cargo or shorts.

Price: Rs. 490/-

SKINCARE AND GROOMING

1. This Friendship Day, solidify your friendship with Uniqaya!

A gift that is cherished by your loved ones and has a positive effect lasts a lifetime. It’s perennial. From a sleep glow face mask to tinted sunscreen, the products of Uniqaya serve as marvelous gifts to those that are seeking wholesome presents. As the season of love has finally dawned upon us and in its wake, embrace the affection and celebrate this Friendship Day with Uniqaya’s products.

Availability- https://uniqaya.com/

2. Etude House

Bling Bling Eye Stick: Add a touch of sparkle to your friend’s makeup routine with Etude House’s Bling Bling Eye Stick. These creamy and pigmented eyeshadow sticks are easy to use and provide a dazzling shimmer to the eyes. With a variety of shades to choose from, your friends can create stunning eye looks that are perfect for special occasions or everyday glam.

3. Radiant Bonds: Laneige Friendship Day Celebration

Friendship Day is a cherished occasion that celebrates the unbreakable bond between friends. On this, friendship Day Laneige presents Glow All Day Kit. This exceptional Kit contains Lip treatment balm and two mini glowy makeup serums meticulously chosen to provide a radiant skincare experience that extends beyond Friendship Day, to the joy of sharing beauty discoveries with your beloved friends.

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills

Friendship Day is a cherished celebration that honors the inseparable connection between friends. On this special day, Anastasia Beverly Hills is offering two delightful gifts: the Anastasia Beverly Hills Pout Master Lip Duo Kit and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fluffy and Fuller Looking Brow Kit.

5. Special Friendship Day Gift by O3+ for Your Best Friend

Friendship Day is a special occasion to celebrate the bond of friendship and cherish the wonderful friends in our lives. It’s a time to show appreciation for the love, support, and joy they bring. Finding the perfect gift for your friend can be a meaningful way to express your gratitude for their presence in your life.

O3+ offers wide range of products for men skincare including O3+ Alpha Men D-tan Sunscreen, lpha Men Bright Glow Face wash, O3+ Alpha Men Energy White Charcoal Face Sheet Mask, O3+ Alpha Men Acno D Tan face wash, O3+ Caffeinated D-Tan Facial Kit.

Price: Rs. 350 onwards, Availability : ww.o3plus.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa & Purplle

6. Soft focus setting powder

The Soft Focus Setting Powder blurs out imperfections and visible pores, absorbs any excess oil or product on your skin and makes skin look even and flawless. Talc absorbs excess oil and sebum from skin, Mica and Silk Mica together, give skin a dewy finish while blurring out pores.

Availability: https://bindtbeauty.com

7. Kaya Salicylic Clay Mask

Kaya’s Salicylic acid clay mask based on Powerful blend of three pure clays that help in neutralizing the damaging effect of pollution on the skin. It helps in removing excess oil, detoxifies & exfoliates skin. Botanical extracts in formulation that are known to work on all stages of acne.

Enriched with potent combination of Salicylic acid & Colloidal silver known to act against acne causing bacteria.

Price : Rs.750/- Availability – https://www.kaya.in

8. Engage Verona for Women is a classic day fragrance with a concoction of citrusy, fruity, and floral notes. The addictive musk and nutmeg notes infused with sandalwood make it playful and fresh. The brand also offers a memorable night fragrance for women.

Price: Rs. 599/- for 100ml, Available at Nykaa (Engage Verona for Women | Day) and Amazon (Engage Verona for Women | Day)

9. Ultra Hydrating Face Emulsion Cream with Aloe Vera & Coconut Water

A feather-light and non-greasy formulation that effortlessly melts into the skin, imparting a blissful replenishment. Ayouthveda Ultra Hydrating Face Emulsion Cream is enriched with 10% Coconut Water to nurture the skin with its wealth of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, ensuring lasting health and protection. Pea extract containing natural Niacinamide balances sebum production soothes inflammation and restores skin’s texture and tone. The tropical and floral distillate, acting as a natural humectant, invigorates skin’s moisture reservoir, leaving it plump, radiant, and deeply hydrated.

Price: Rs. 399 (60g) Availability: ayouthveda.com

10. Skeyndor Brightening Glow Concentrate

Brightening Glow Concentrate is the ampoule Skeyndor has created for you. It is an antioxidant concentrate with Vitamin C derivatives and the combination of three powerful antioxidants which brighten and unify your skin tone, providing an internal flash of light and amplifying the natural splendor of your skin. Ready to shine with your own light!

Price: Rs. 2,890/- Availability: Skeyndor

11. Kiko Milano Bright Quartet Baked Eyeshadow Palette:

Kiko Milano introduces Bright Quartet Baked Eyeshadow Palette that contains four bright, baked eyeshadows for both wet and dry use. Colour is revealed instantly. The four shades can be used alone or combined. The palette contains two different finishes: matte and pearl. Four colour shades designed for classic and complete eye makeup.

Price: Rs. 1990/- Availability: All Kiko Milano stores across India

12. Fixderma Anti-Acne Face Serum

This serum is formulated with potent ingredients like Salicylic Acid, Azelaic Acid, Mandelic Acid, and Niacinamide. This face serum gently exfoliates the skin on the deeper level, unclogs pores, fights acne, reduces inflammation and decreases sebum production without irritating the skin. The serum works for clearer-looking skin.

Price: Rs. 565/-

13. Simple Water Boost Micellar Facial Gel Wash

Simple’s Water Boost Micellar Facial Wash thoroughly washes away make-up, dirt and other impurities leaving your skin feeling clean, fresh, hydrated and revived. The Micellar gel wash with moisture magnet pentavitin helps to give you a dewy hydrated skin. It is suitable for dry skin and it helps remove oil, impurities and dirt without drying out skin, to help retain skin’s moisture. Made with skin-loving ingredients, and 4% hydrating actives, this face wash is 100% Soap Free, contains plant-derived Pentavitin prebiotic and vital vitamins such as Vitamin E and pro-vitmain B5 to provide instant hydration, to cleanse your skin without making it dry. This facewash is also suitable for oily, dry and combination skin for both men and women

Price: Rs. 399/-

14. Gift Kits by Plum Goodness for your bestie

The complete collection of age specialists to keep your skin ‘alive’ from within and not just ‘corrected’ on the surface. Potent plant stem cells, natural wrinkle fighters and the best botanical hydrators come together to keep your skin youthful, taut and cheerful for years to come. Keep the bright years rolling with this complete regime with a day cream, night cream, specialist serum and under-eye gel.

Price: Rs. 4500/- Availability: plumgoodness.com

15. GK Hair Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner Gift Set

Say hello to the GK Hair Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner, a dynamic duo designed to combat oily hair and give you luscious, oil-free locks! Exclusively launched in India by Maison D’ Auraine, the GK Hair’s exquisite duo is specially formulated to clean off excessive oil and dirt buildup from the hair while maintaining its natural moisture. Powered by an advanced form of keratin called Juvexin, this shampoo not only balances the pH levels of the hair but also protects it from potential environmental damage. Packed with an advanced form of keratin, Juvexin, that helps in maintaining the natural health of the hair while protecting it from any potential environmental damage, the shampoo hydrates the hair from within and retains the natural moisture without weighing your hair down. Pair the GK Hair Balancing Shampoo with the equally amazing GK Hair Balancing Conditioner! This conditioner is designed to complement the shampoo’s effects, providing instant relief from oily roots while hydrating the ends of the hair strands.

Price: Rs 3600/- Availability: gkhair.co.in

16. Bombay Shaving Company 6-In-1 Shaving And Grooming Kit

Black Precision Safety Razor: Control every move with a weighted handle, gravity-assisted glide and stainless steel blades.

Pre Shave Scrub: Made with black sand and papaya extracts to effectively remove dirt and smoothen skin.

Shaving Cream: The combination of tea tree oil and aloe vera gives you a rich lather that is soothing yet effective.

Post Shave Balm: Enriched with witch hazel’s healing properties keeps your skin post shave irritation-free!

Also includes: Imitation Badger Shaving Brush, Monogrammed Towel, 20 Feather Stainless Steel Blades, Aggressive Clamp (for tough stubble growth).

Price: Rs. 3125/- Availability: boddess.com

17. Ayra- The Illuminating Gift Box

Ayra – The Illuminating Gift Box comes with the best-selling products from Sadhev that will impart your skin with freshness and a natural glow. Our best-selling range of products right from post-bath face mists and gels refine your skin and enchant you with Ayurvedic richness of the utmost quality. The Ayra Gift Box comprises of:

Sadhev Aloe Vera & Saffron Gel With Kumkumadi Tailam: This Aloe Vera and Saffron Gel with Kumkumadi Thailam is a miraculous fusion of Aloe, Saffron and our ancestor’s pure love that gives the skin an exquisite shine and lasting beauty.

Sadhev Rose Water: This is a sweet fusion of handpicked centifolia roses and the essence of a 200-year-old ancestral wisdom steamed, distilled and bottled. Indian Rose petals contain sugars and natural oils that trap moisture in the skin, making the skin smooth and baby soft.

Price: Rs. 2,945/-

18. INNISFREE Green tea seed serum

A daily moisture-barrier strengthening serum, formulated with Green Tea Biome, that helps to care dehydrated, pH-unbalanced skin due to loss of hydration every day by moisturising, soothing and nourishing for a healthy-looking complexion.

Starting Price: Rs. 1,100 onwards

19. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

Vitamin C Skin Brightening Gel is formulated with natural sources of Vitamin C, this gel brightens and protects the skin from UV rays and aging. It helps with anti-pigmentation and skin cell regeneration properties.

20. VEGA beard trimmer

For your male friends, the VEGA SmartOne Series Beard Trimmer is a must-have. This trimmer is packed with advanced features, including a Smart Memory Function that remembers your last used speed mode. It also has three magical speed modes – Eco, Pro, and Max – so you can easily get your desired beard-styling look. The Skin-Friendly Titanium Blade and 2 Comb attachments will unlock a realm of versatility, allowing you to shape your facial hair with the precision of a master craftsman.

TECH

1. Striker PlusSmartwatch

This Friendship Day, surprise your closest companion with the Striker Plus Smartwatch – an exceptional gift that blends style and functionality. With Bluetooth 5.1 technology and Bluetooth Calling, staying connected has never been easier. The 1.39-inch Touch Display adds a touch of elegance to this wrist-bound wonder. Not to mention, its water-resistant build up to 1 meter and IP67 rating ensures durability and protection from the elements. With features like Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, and Step Count, it becomes a true health companion. The cherry on top is its impressive 5-day battery life, promising uninterrupted usage and convenience. Strengthen your friendship and make cherished memories together with the Striker Plus Smartwatch.

2. Elista Diamond AUBF Multimedia 4.1 Channel Sound System

Elista’s Diamond AUBF Multimedia 4.1 Channel Sound System is the ultimate powerhouse tailored for true music enthusiasts. Meticulously crafted to provide an immersive audio experience, this modern and aesthetically designed 4.1 channel sound system boasts an impressive power output of 73W (25W + 12W*4). At the heart of the system lies a 10.16 cm main driver, ensuring each music note comes to life with unparalleled richness.

Versatility meets convenience with the Diamond AUBF Multimedia sound system as it excels in connectivity options. Offering a range of inputs such as Aux, USB, FM, and Bluetooth (with a generous 10M range), wireless music streaming becomes effortless. Seamlessly connect your smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and Smart TVs, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes from any device.

Price: Rs. 4,399/-

3. Garmin Lily, Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro Smartwatches

Help your fitness-loving friend stay motivated and on track with their workouts by gifting them a Garmin smartwatch. The Garmin Lily is packed with features like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, sleep analysis, and various sport modes. Or, Is your friend always seeking new adventures and challenges? Help them stay on top of their game with the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro Smartwatches. These rugged and feature-packed timepieces offer advanced GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a variety of outdoor activity profiles. Whether hiking, biking, or exploring the great outdoors, these smartwatches will be their perfect companion.

FOOD & SPIRTES

1. Macaron Box of 25: Indulge your friends in the delightful world of French-style macarons. Made with the finest almond meal and meringue, these delicate treats are baked to perfection and filled with an array of delectable fillings. With 25 macarons in each box, this hamper is a sweet gesture to show how much you cherish your friendship.

2. Cornitos Presents Unique Combos to Gift on Friendships Day

Ultimate flavour fiesta combo features Cornitos Nacho Crisps in three tantalizing hot flavors: Peri Peri, Tikka Masala,and Sizzlin Jalapeno. But the excitement doesn’t end there! Cornitos Nacho Peri-Peri Tray, along with a 4-in-1 pack of Cornitos Salsa Dip and Roasted Cashews in the irresistible Pepper & Herbs flavor are all in the box for your flavourful indulgence. This combo is a snack lover’s dream come true. Don’t miss out on this Spicy flavourful treat available at an affordable price. Grab the Corny30 offer of 30% discount and buy special Cornitos Combos for your friends.

Available only on cornitos.in

3. Blenders Pride Reserve Collection

Launched in 2011, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection (BPRC) sits at the top of the Indian whisky pyramid. With 150 years of Seagram’s heritage of fine whisky craftsmanship, it’s a doorway to the world of scotches for aspiring consumers. BPRC is handcrafted with reserve scotch malts and blended with the finest Indian grain spirits by master blender Kevin Balmforth. A refined choice to celebrate a fine friendship!

Price on request

4. Absolut’s Raspberri Vodka

Absolut Raspberri’s refreshing taste and exquisite flavor creates the perfect blend to share with your friends this Friendship’s day. It is an iconic part of Absolut’s flavor range with an intense taste of ripened raspberries and a fresh and fruity finish. Created with no added sugar, it will continue to be a fan favorite for decades to come.

Price on request

5. Jacob’s Creek Unvined-Non-Alcoholic Wine: Riesling

Jacob’s Creek Unvined-Non-Alcoholic Wine Riesling brings the taste of sweet baked apples and stone fruit flavours to your dining table. This non-alcoholic wine with a lovely crisp acidity is the perfect gift for the health-conscious. It comes with an aroma of apples and apricots with flowery notes and pairs well with pickled herring or lightly spiced dishes.

Price on request

6. YU Foods Instant Noodles

Instant Noodles that contain an actual sauce? Yu makes it possible! Their chef curated Chilli Manchurian Noodles and Zingy Cheese noodles are a yummy way to share joy with your friends, this Friendship Day. Made using 100% natural ingredients, no preservatives and artificial ingredients, these ready to eat cup noodles require only 5 minutes to prepare by simply adding hot water. Get, set, slurp!

Price: Rs. 52-55/-

7. Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition

Like all the best conversations, the one between Jameson’s Head of Whiskey Science and the Head Brewer of a local craft beer brewery, started at the bar. A swapping of whiskey and beer barrels soon after, resulted in Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition – triple-distilled, blended Irish Whiskey that has been patiently finished in Irish craft beer-seasoned barrels.

Mumbai: Rs.3000 for a 750ml bottle Bangalore: Rs.3830 for a 750ml bottle

8. Chivas XV

The finest Chivas XV, 15-year-old whisky is selectively finished in French oak casks to create an unequivocally sophisticated experience. If you’re looking to elevate your night, there’s no better drink to have in hand.

It creates an unequivocally sophisticated experience and delivers a rich, refined and velvety interpretation of the Chivas house style. Tap into the high-energy celebrations with Chivas XV’s one-of-a-kind taste, and its eye-catching golden bottle, helping it stand out from the crowd as it looks as special as it tastes.

Price: Gurgaon: Rs. 3,500/- Mumbai: Rs. 6,000/-

9. Salud Cusp London Dry Gin – an unparalleled gin experience

With an impressive 42% ABV and a volume of 700 ml, Salud Cusp London Dry Gin is a spirit that goes beyond the ordinary. Crafted with the utmost care and precision, this small-batch gin boasts a harmonious blend of flavors sourced from the finest botanicals on earth. From the piney essence of Juniper to the freshness of coriander, the zest of orange peel, and the tang of hibiscus, every sip promises an exceptional and memorable flavor journey. The addition of orris root, sweet Liquorice root, and earthy almond create a delightful mellow balance, elevating the gin experience to new heights. What sets Salud Cusp London Dry Gin apart is not just its exceptional taste, but also its captivating packaging design. A true visual masterpiece, the gold and white packaging perfectly complements Salud’s logo, exuding an aura of luxury and exclusivity. With only 600 bottles produced worldwide, each one is a collector’s item, making it a truly coveted and thoughtful gift for Friendship Day. Available in Goa and launching exclusively in India, it’s the perfect way to raise a toast to cherished memories and the joy of genuine friendships.

10. Doja Gin – Embrace the Fusion of Indo-Japanese Flavors for Friendship Day

Celebrate Friendship Day with Doja Gin, a beautiful blend of Japanese and Indian cultures. This Indo-Japanese bottle infuses yuzu, sansho peppers, and hinoki with coriander, pepper, and cardamom, creating a punchy and unique gin. Enjoy it as a sipping gin with plenty of ice or shake it into a burn-your-tongue cocktail for an unforgettable celebration with friends.

11. Tamras Gin – Raise a Toast to Friendship with Hand-Crafted Goan Elegance

Tamras Gin, the hand-crafted small-batch Indian Dry, is infused with 16 botanicals, including the cherished lotus flower from North Goa. Cut perfectly with citrus, this distinct gin is an ideal holiday companion, delivering a delicious and memorable taste experience. Celebrate Friendship Day with Tamras Gin, the epitome of Goan elegance.

12. No Sleep Gin – A Limited Edition Gem for Friendship Day Collectors

Indulge in the limited-edition No Sleep Gin, a delightful collaboration between Greater Than Gin and Sleepy Owl Coffee. Claiming to be India’s first coffee-infused gin, this unique blend combines Greater Than’s craft with 100% Arabica cold brew from Karnataka’s Chikmagalur estates. Celebrate Friendship Day in style with this collector’s edition gin.

13. Matinee Gin – Spice Up Friendship Day with a Distinct Homegrown Gin

Matinee Gin, crafted with two women founders at the helm, offers a spice-forward profile that sets it apart on the shelves. The nuanced flavors of Nagkesar, Goan peppercorn, Kagzi Lime, and White Turmeric make it an excellent sipping gin, even for winter time. Raise a toast to friendship with the enticing flavors of Matinee Gin this Friendship Day.

14. The Broken Bat by Greater Than – A Distinctive Craft Gin for Avant-Garde Celebrations

Explore the avant-garde world of The Broken Bat, a barrel-aged limited-release gin by Greater Than. This unique creation soaks sourced and shaved cricket bats in gin, resulting in whisky-like nuances that captivate the palate. Celebrate Friendship Day with The Broken Bat and indulge in a one-of-a-kind drinking experience.

15. Smoor Gift Hamper

This sleek set of 1 gift hamper from Smoor is full of delicious surprises. The set comes with chocolate dragees, Smoor cookies, some nuts, a deliciously blended Mayan bar along with a delectable stir-it-up. This set makes for a chocolate lover s favourite gift, both to give and to receive. Let this premium set adorn your pantry. Fill it with your favourite goodies and let the good times stay forever.

Price – Rs. 2,500 Available at luxury.tatacliq.com

16. Flowery Bouquet

Flowery Bouquet blends rose and hibiscus flowers and earthy liquorice roots with the mild flavor of green tea. Savour its delicate sweetness, while its potent antioxidants and Vitamin C leave you in a rosy glow of well-being.

Tea Infuser can easily open the filter ball without touching it, which is more hygienic! The long handle can also be used in deeper containers without worrying about slipping.

Price: Rs. 1400/- Availability: teacultureoftheworld.com

17. VAHDAM India Glow, Assorted Teas Gift Set, 6 Teas

A signature assortment with 6 delectable tea blends packed in gold embellished tin caddies.

Price: Rs. 1,439/- Availability: VAHDAM India

HAMPERS

1. Just for You Gift Box

For the ultimate Friendship Day gift, consider our “Just for You” Gift Box. Packed with essential oral care items, this thoughtfully curated box includes a Personalised Electric Toothbrush, SLS Free Toothpaste, Alcohol-Free Mouthwash, and Teeth Whitening Powder. Give your friend the complete oral care package that he deserves, all neatly packaged in a stylish and practical gift box.

Price – Rs. 2899/- Availability – https://perforacare.com/

2. CHOPARD Love Gift Set (Eau de Parfum 100 ml + Red Glitter Clutch)

The ultimate adornment for any young diva is this Love Chopard gift set who gorgeously walks her own red carpet every day. The gift set includes Love Chopard eau de parfum 100ml and red glitter clutch. It radiates Chopard’s glamorous and optimistic love for life.

Price: Rs. 12,500/- Available at luxury.tatacliq.com

3. Adira Pink Paper Printed Gift Box Set of 3

Make gifting interesting with these printed gift boxes. Adorned with some beautiful floral motifs – these boxes are sure to add that much-needed sophistication to your gifting experience.

4. The Gift Studio

As Friendship Day approaches, The Gift Studio brings you an exquisite selection of hampers that are perfect for expressing your love and appreciation to your friends. Whether you want to delight them with delectable treats or create lasting memories at a party, we have something for everyone. Their hampers are Macaron Box of 25, Sweet Start, Party Buddy, Magnumight, Spill the Beans, Sweet Delight and Bag full of Happiness.

Each hamper is thoughtfully curated to suit different tastes and preferences, making it an ideal way to celebrate your unique bond. So, go ahead and order one of these heartwarming hampers today!

Availability: https://thegiftstudio.com/

5. Wellbeing Nutrition for Her Gift Box

Celebrate Friendship Day with the perfect gift! Our “Wellbeing Nutrition for her gift box” is the perfect way to show your friend how much you cherish and value her.

This box is a curated selection of natural supplements, including 60 Slow Hair, Skin, and Nails capsules, 17 tabs of Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent, and 30 strips per melts®. Show your love and care with this thoughtful and travel-friendly gesture.

Price: Rs. 3,234/- Availability: wellbeing nutrition

6. Friendship Day Gifting- Everyday Gift Hamper By Trunativ

Trunativ, the homegrown nutrition brand, is celebrating Friendship Day with a thoughtful and healthy gift option called “Everyday Gift Hamper.” The Everyday hamper from Trunativ consists of Everyday Sweet, Everyday Protein and Everyday Fibre, is sure to be a delightful surprise for your bestie.

It’s an excellent way to show that you value their well-being and want to promote a healthy and positive lifestyle between friends. By gifting this hamper, you are not only celebrating your bond but also encouraging each other to lead a healthier and happier life. Surprise your best friend with this thoughtful and health-conscious gift from Trunativ. It’s an excellent way to cherish your friendship and create beautiful memories together.

Priced at Rs. 2399/- Availability: https://trunativ.co (IANS)