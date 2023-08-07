A global celebration of creativity marking 100 years of Disney

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Top celebrate 100 years of Disney storytelling, some of the world’s most renowned visionaries and next generation talent across fashion, music, art and more have donated artworks, items and experiences inspired by their personal connection to stories and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Warsand 20th Century, to benefit Make-A-Wish as Disney marks the launch of Create 100, a global celebration of creativity marking.

To begin, Disney is commemorating the launch with a $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Disney’s timeless stories and characters have made an indelible mark on pop culture around the globe, transcending borders, industries and generations,” said Consumer Products, Games and Publishing President Tasia Filippatos. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor 100 years of Disney storytelling than by collaborating with this outstanding collective of visionaries in support of Make-A-Wish.”

India’s ace fashion designer and creative powerhouse, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, will represent the local creative community as part of Create 100 and will produce a special item in honour of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

“I was born in 1974. I grew up with the beloved character Mickey Mouse. There weren’t endless streams of entertainment back then, but Disney was always around. I think the fantastical worlds created by Disney shaped my imagination and made me the designer I am today. It’s my absolute honour and privilege to represent India and be a part of Create 100. It feels like a perfect homecoming,” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

To kick off the campaign, Disney worked with Virgil Abloh Securities to reveal a 6-foot structural sculpture of Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey from Disney’s Fantasia at the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London. The life-size piecetitled‘Structural Sorcerer – a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture’was commissioned by Disney and designed by ALASKA ALASKA. “Paying homage to the everlasting legacy of Virgil Abloh, the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey sculpture takes inspiration from his work on the grid furniture series and the Mickey Mouse illustration he created in 2018 in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday,” said the late artist’s wife, Shannon Abloh.

In line with Create 100’s goal to inspire and champion next generation talent, the‘Structural Sorcerer – Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture’ will be on display at the RCA over the summer. Virgil Abloh had a close relationship with the RCA, which recently announced a scholarship in his name to support talented but financially restricted Black British students. In a continued effort to amplify the next generation of creators, Virgil Abloh Securities also enlisted multidisciplinary artist Favour Jonathan, who created a sculpture of Dr. Facilier from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, to be part of Create 100.

Additional incredible artworks, items and experiences, together with the stories behind them, will be revealed over the summer. The Create 100 contributions feature everything from musical elements to comic books to recreations of iconic movie props and more from renowned talent such as global icon Beyonce, famed French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, Italian Global Creative Director for Swarovski Giovanna Engelbert, Chinese virtuoso pianist Lang Lang, American fashion pioneer Tommy Hilfiger and celebrated Brazilian artist Vik Muniz. Global partners such as adidas, Pandora and Coach will also be contributing one-of-a-kind pieces to the celebration.

“Wishes are generated by the imagination of our wish children and that creative spark inspires their journey with us,” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish International. “Create 100 showcases the power of creativity to bring hope. This inspirational initiative will help grant life-changing wishes for children around the world who are living with critical illnesses. We are so grateful to Disney and all the artists involved for their support.”

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted wishes together for more than 150,000 children with critical illnesses worldwide. The life-changing wishes include shopping sprees, studio visits, theme park and resort vacations, cruises, talent meet-and-greets, sports-themed experiences and more. Many Disney cast members are also wish-granting volunteers, parents of wish children or wish alumni themselves. (IANS)