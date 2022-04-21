‘Faded’ hitmaker Alan Walker fires up Gurugram concert with Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– British-Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker, who is known for hits such as ‘Faded’, ‘Alone’ and ‘On My Way’, recently played rapper Badshah’s chartbuster track ‘Jugnu’, A.P. Dhillon and Gurinder Gill’s ‘Brown Munde’ and other desi tracks at the Sunburn concert in Gurugram.

Alan flagged off the 15th edition of Sunburn film festival in a multi-city Arena showcase earlier this month as the Sunburn Arena, which is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega brand umbrella ‘Sunburn’, made its comeback post a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a four-city tour.

The record producer started the multi-city tour on April 14 at Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai, followed by Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, on April 15 and Hitex, Hyderabad, on April 16.

In the past, Alan has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Sia and Avicii. (IANS)