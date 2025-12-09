Face-to-Face: A Deep Dive into the Music, Poetry, and Art Behind Din Check’s New Jazz-Infused Single “Haseen Khwab”

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Massachusetts-based Din Check Band has unveiled its latest original single, “Haseen Khwab,” a jazz-infused track now streaming on all major platforms following its release on November 19, 2025.

Known for its mission of bringing Indian music to New England for nearly two decades, the band continues expanding its creative vision with this new project, which merges soulful melodies, poetic lyricism, and experimental visual art.

At the heart of “Haseen Khwab” are its lyricists Poppy Charnalia and Preanshi, along with vocalist-composer Meenakshi Kulshreshtha, who also lends her expressive voice to the song. Charnalia—a Lucknow-born poet, visual artist, and Lexington resident—infuses the track with rich imagery and emotional depth. Her artistic contribution extends well beyond the lyrics: the music video features her original paintings reimagined as wearable art for the performers, transforming the video into what the band calls a “living gallery.”

Click here to watch the full interview with Poppy Charnalia, Preanshi, and Meenakshi Kulshreshtha.

Kulshreshtha’s composition blends jazz elements with contemporary Indian sensibilities, creating a sound the band describes as both nostalgic and boldly modern. Preanshi, the emerging vocalist featured in the release, co-wrote the lyrics and delivers a striking performance marked by youthful confidence and sincerity—an energy that complements Kulshreshtha’s seasoned vocal warmth.

The single brings together a full ensemble of regional musicians: Anandini Sekhar on keyboard and vocals, Sameer Bhambhani on guitar, Mike Grover on bass, and Kamal Dasu on drums. The video also features special appearances by Jolly Bhatia and Charnalia herself. Recording and mixing took place at Lucky Recording Studio, with video production by Agraj.

“Haseen Khwab” follows Din Check’s 2024 original, Fursat Kanha, which encouraged listeners to pause and reflect amid modern-day busyness. With this latest release, the band deepens its shift toward original content, weaving together music, poetry, and visual art into a unified, immersive experience. The accompanying interview with Charnalia, Preanshi, and Kulshreshtha explores the creative process behind the song and the collaborative spirit that brought “Haseen Khwab” to life.

To watch the video song, please click here, or on the image below: