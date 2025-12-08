Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna Tells Fans to ‘Choose Yourself’ in Feel-Good Holiday Message

MUMBAI, India — Rashmika Mandanna is serving travel pics and life advice. The actress shared sunny vacation photos on social media along with a long, uplifting note urging fans to explore, make mistakes, forgive themselves and “choose yourself.”

Dressed in all white with a flower in her hair, Rashmika also posted a goofy snap, showing off her playful side. She’s riding high on the success of her November film The Girlfriend, which earned strong reviews. Even Janhvi Kapoor called it a “mandatory watch,” sharing a key moment from the movie online.

The Telugu drama follows Bhooma, a young woman dealing with college love, compatibility and self-discovery. Rashmika has also been reflecting on “feminine energy,” telling followers that women are strongest when they support each other. “It’s soft, but it’s strong, intuitive and full of love,” she wrote.

With hit films and heartfelt messages, Rashmika seems determined to keep spreading positivity wherever she goes.

Shahid Kapoor Tricks Mira Rajput With Fake Phone Crack, Then Calls Her ‘Beautiful’

MUMBAI, India — Shahid Kapoor is up to his mischief again. The actor posted a playful video of himself pranking his wife Mira Rajput while the two were prepping for an ad shoot.

In the clip, Shahid secretly sticks a fake cracked-screen decal on Mira’s luxury phone. When she spots it, she instantly panics — until Shahid confesses and bursts out laughing. Mira looks annoyed, Shahid looks delighted, and the crew can’t stop laughing as he gushes, “She’s so beautiful,” between jokes.

Shahid captioned the video: “MADAM and me. #shootlife @mira.kapoor.”

The couple, who married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate Gurudwara ceremony arranged by their families and spiritual mentor, remain a fan-favorite duo. Recently, Mira shared their decade-old wedding reception card with the caption “Look what I found,” sparking nostalgia ahead of their 10th anniversary.

On the big milestone earlier this year, Mira posted a sweet tribute: “Ten years later, and you’re still the one — my forever,” along with romantic photos and moments of Shahid with their kids, Misha and Zain.

Shahid’s prank may have rattled Mira for a second, but fans agree — these two are still as adorable as ever.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Inside Pics From Sharmila Tagore’s Birthday Bash — But Kareena Skips the Party

MUMBAI, India — Sharmila Tagore rang in her birthday with a cozy family celebration, and daughter Soha Ali Khan gave fans a peek inside the intimate gathering. In a set of photos shared online, the veteran star is seen laughing and cutting her cake with Soha, son Saif Ali Khan, and close friends by her side.

Soha captioned the post, “My amma on her birthday – missed you, Apa,” giving a shout-out to sister Saba, who couldn’t make it. Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila’s granddaughter, was very much there and had earlier posted a sweet birthday tribute calling her “the Chanda and Suraj of our family.”

Though the celebration looked warm and full of love, one face was noticeably absent — Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo didn’t attend the get-together but posted a heartfelt birthday message earlier in the day, sharing photos of Sharmila with Saif and their son Jeh, writing, “Happy birthday, dearest mother-in-law.”

Sharmila, who has been a Bollywood icon for over five decades since her breakout in Kashmir Ki Kali, looked radiant as she enjoyed the low-key celebration. Even without the full family present, the legendary actress’ birthday turned into a heartfelt affair filled with nostalgia and affection.

Sara Ali Khan Calls Sharmila Tagore the ‘Chanda & Suraj’ of the Family in Sweet Birthday Post

MUMBAI, India — Sara Ali Khan lit up Instagram with a heartfelt birthday message for her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, calling the legendary actress the “Chanda and Suraj of our family.” Sara shared cute glimpses from the intimate celebration, which included cake,

family time and even a Christmas tree in the background.

The gathering was attended by Sara, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, while Kareena Kapoor skipped the party but posted her own loving tribute earlier in the day. Bebo shared family photos with Sharmila, writing, “Happy birthday dearest Mother in law,” and admitted she always tries to “follow in your footsteps.”

Saba Pataudi also joined in the online celebrations, posting a string of old and new family pictures and calling her mother a “Diva to many, Mother to us.”

Sharmila, a Bollywood icon for decades, seemed surrounded by warmth and affection as her family showered her with birthday love — both in person and online.

Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Lizard Pose & Low Lunge, Says Yoga Keeps Her Body Moving and Mind Calm

MUMBAI, India — Fitness queen Shilpa Shetty is back with another dose of yoga inspiration. The actress shared a new video performing Utthan Pristhasana (Lizard Pose) and Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose), saying the combo helps her “move my body and

quiet my mind.”

Shilpa also listed the long list of benefits — from stretching the hips and hamstrings to boosting digestion, easing stress and sharpening mental focus. She says the poses improve flexibility, strengthen the core and legs, open up the chest and even support reproductive health.

The actress, known for her killer fitness levels at 50, regularly drops workout clips for her followers. In a recent post, she demonstrated a banded feet-elevated glute bridge and broke down why it fires up the glutes more efficiently. She even recommended 3 sets of 20 reps plus band pulses for anyone wanting to try it.

Shilpa continues to prove why she’s one of Bollywood’s fittest stars — always stretching, sweating and motivating fans one pose at a time.

Anupam Kher Says Failure Can’t Beat Him as He Hits the Gym With Full Power

MUMBAI, India — Anupam Kher is proving age is just a number. The 70-year-old actor dropped a new workout video on Instagram, using his gym session to deliver a message about grit and resilience.

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough,” he wrote while sweating through a chest workout. “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Jai Ho!”

The clip shows Kher working his back and chest to the soundtrack of Shankar Mahadevan’s thunderous “Shiv Tandav Stotram,” adding drama to his already intense routine. The veteran star often shares fitness updates, inspiring fans with his discipline and consistency.

On the film front, his movie “Tanvi The Great” recently returned to theaters, and he’s now begun shooting his 549th film with director Sooraj Barjatya. Kher marked day one by gifting Barjatya an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya, calling the filmmaker an “icon and an amazing person.”

Whether in the gym or on set, Anupam Kher clearly isn’t slowing down — and he’s not letting failure come anywhere near him.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘The Girlfriend’ a ‘Mandatory Watch’

MUMBAI, India — Janhvi Kapoor is cheering loudly for Rashmika Mandanna. The actress took to Instagram to praise Rashmika’s new film The Girlfriend, sharing a key scene from the movie and calling it a “mandatory watch.”

The Telugu romantic drama, released this year, follows Bhooma — played by Rashmika — as she navigates love, compatibility and self-discovery during her college years. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel.

Janhvi, meanwhile, was last seen in the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and is gearing up for her next big role in Ram Charan’s Peddi. First-look posters show her as Achiyyamma, a fierce and fearless character, standing tall atop a jeep and radiating attitude. The big-budget film hits theaters March 27, 2026, and features a massive cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma.

While Janhvi preps for her next Pan-India release, she’s clearly impressed by Rashmika’s latest — and wants everyone else to watch it too. (Source: IANS)