Exposure to Toxic Air During Pregnancy Linked to Higher Risk of Premature Birth: Study

New Delhi– Pregnant women exposed to fine particulate matter in air pollution may face an increased risk of premature birth due to disruptions in key metabolic and biological pathways, according to a new study by researchers at Emory University.

The study found that exposure to PM2.5—tiny airborne particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream—can alter maternal metabolism, affecting crucial processes related to fetal development. These changes were linked to a higher likelihood of negative birth outcomes, including preterm and early-term deliveries.

Preterm birth is associated with serious complications such as cerebral palsy, respiratory distress syndrome, and a heightened risk of chronic illnesses later in life. Even early-term births (between 37 and 39 weeks of gestation) are linked to increased neonatal health challenges and developmental delays.

Globally, approximately 10% of preterm births are attributed to PM2.5 exposure.

“The link between air pollution and premature birth has long been recognized, but this is the first time we’ve been able to examine the specific pathways and fine particles involved in driving this risk,” said Dr. Donghai Liang, lead author and associate professor of environmental health at Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health. “Understanding the ‘why’ and ‘how’ is key to developing targeted solutions.”

The research team analyzed blood samples from 330 pregnant women, identifying two key molecules—cortexolone and lysoPE—as mediators between short-term exposure to polluted air and increased risk of early birth. These findings suggest a potential biological mechanism by which air pollution may trigger premature labor.

The study also revealed that air pollution disrupted protein digestion and absorption—processes essential for fetal growth and immune system development—offering new insight into how environmental factors affect pregnancy outcomes.

Among the women studied, 66 (20%) delivered preterm babies and 54 (16.4%) delivered early-term babies—both rates significantly higher than the national average in the U.S.

Liang emphasized the need for continued research to better understand these affected pathways and molecules. “In the future, we may be able to target these biological markers to develop clinical interventions or public health strategies to reduce the impact of air pollution on maternal and child health,” he said. (Source: IANS)