Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Ananya Panday Soaks Up the Sun in Croatia During Day Off

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday is enjoying a sun-kissed break in Croatia amid a packed shooting schedule. Sharing glimpses from her beach day at Vila Nepos, she posted stunning photos in red swimwear, accessorized with black sunglasses. Some shots feature her soaking in the sun solo, while others show her relaxing with friends.

Though she hasn’t revealed the project she’s filming, Ananya is likely working on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. The romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar and Namah Pictures, is set to release on February 13, 2026. It marks the duo’s reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Ananya recently earned praise for her role as lawyer Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Her upcoming projects include Chand Mera Dil opposite Kill star Lakshya, and season two of her popular series Call Me Bae.

Hina Khan Marries Longtime Partner Rocky Jaiswal, Shares Intimate Wedding Photos

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal. The couple announced their marriage on Wednesday with a heartfelt joint post on Instagram, featuring photos from their special day.

The images show the couple embracing, signing their marriage documents, and close-ups of Hina’s Mehendi. For the occasion, Hina wore a custom Manish Malhotra saree in opal green, intricately embroidered with gold and silver thread, featuring both her and Rocky’s names woven into the fabric. Rocky wore a signature kurta by the same designer.

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law,” the couple wrote in the caption, asking for blessings as husband and wife.

Hina and Rocky met on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the lead role and he worked as the supervising producer. Though they kept their relationship private for years, their bond became public when Rocky appeared during Hina’s stints on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Shilpa Shetty Relives ‘Dhadkan’ Memories on the Streets of London

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty had a nostalgic moment in London when she came across a street performer playing Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, the iconic song from her hit film Dhadkan.

The actress captured the touching scene in a video she shared on Instagram Stories, showing the performer, the lively surroundings, and herself smiling and swaying to the melody. “Surprises #Londondiaries,” she captioned the clip.

Released in 2000, Dhadkan remains one of Shilpa’s most celebrated films, where her role as Anjali earned her widespread acclaim.

Most recently, Shilpa appeared in Rohit Shetty’s action web series Indian Police Force. She’s now gearing up for the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, starring alongside Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others.

R. Madhavan Calls Kajol a Prankster, She Blames Ajay Devgn Instead

Mumbai– During a lighthearted chat about their upcoming film Maa, R. Madhavan teased co-star Kajol for being a “big prankster”—but she quickly pointed the finger at her husband, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the film’s makers, Madhavan joked, “Everyone knows you’re a big prankster,” prompting Kajol to laugh and reply, “No, you’re mistaking me for Ajay Devgn!”

Madhavan pressed on, asking if she’s serious on set. “Very serious,” Kajol said with a grin, “kind and humble too.” The two continued bantering about acting styles, with Kajol accusing Madhavan of scaring directors by arriving too prepared. “You even bring a box of ladoos to set,” she teased.

“I’ll bring barfi next time,” Madhavan laughed, adding that he often argues with directors before filming but ultimately follows their vision. “You have to have only one director on set. That’s something I learned from Ajay sir.”

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, Maa is set to release on June 27. The thriller follows a mother’s fierce fight to protect her daughter. The cast also includes Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Jitin Gulati.

Akshay Kumar Recalls Fun-Filled Days on ‘Housefull 5’ Set: “Laughs, Chaos, and Memories”

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a lighthearted throwback video from the sets of Housefull 5, reflecting on a year filled with “laughs, chaos, and countless memories” alongside co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.

“Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!” Akshay wrote. The video, backed by Connie Francis’ “Pretty Little Baby,” captures candid behind-the-scenes moments.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, and more. The film releases June 6.

Launched in 2010, the Housefull series has become a staple in Bollywood comedy, with each installment bringing a new dose of slapstick fun.

Up next, Akshay will make his Telugu debut in Kanappa, a fantasy drama about the legendary Shiva devotee. The film also stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and features cameos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay himself.

Anupam Kher Marks 44 Years in Mumbai: “I Consider Myself Fortunate”

Mumbai– Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher celebrated 44 years in Mumbai, reflecting on his journey filled with highs and lows, and expressing gratitude to the city that shaped his life and career.

Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, Kher said, “Today marks 44 years since I came to Mumbai. Thank you, my beloved city, for the beautiful and meaningful years. Continue to watch over me. Jai Ho!”

In the clip, dressed in an olive-green T-shirt, he recalled his arrival on June 3, 1981, and the years since—marked by “enthusiasm, setbacks, and growth.”

“Millions come to Mumbai to chase their dreams. Only a few make it—I’m lucky to be one of them,” he said. “I’m grateful for the love, the work, and that I’m still going strong. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.”

Anupam Kher, who debuted in Saaransh (1984), has acted in over 540 films and earned numerous honors, including two National Film Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan.

Sonakshi Sinha Has a Hilarious Question for Zaheer Iqbal After His Alibaug Trip

Mumbai– Actor Zaheer Iqbal recently shared snapshots from a relaxing getaway in Alibaug, posting images of beachside tea, hammock lounging, and a bumpy off-road drive. Captioning the post “Chai Paani, #Alibaug,” he offered fans a peek into his mini vacation.

But it was wife Sonakshi Sinha’s cheeky comment that stole the spotlight. “When you come home, I’m going to ask you, ‘Alibaug se aaya hai kya???’” she joked, referencing a popular meme phrase. Zaheer responded with laughing emojis.

Sonakshi recently celebrated her 38th birthday, sharing a sweet video of Zaheer sitting on her lap as friends, including Huma Qureshi, sang “Happy Birthday.” The video ends with Zaheer planting a kiss on her cheek.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 23 last year after dating for seven years, often share glimpses of their fun-loving relationship.

On the work front, Sonakshi, known for films like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and Akira, will next be seen in the psychological thriller Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh S. Sinha and co-starring Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal.

Saiyami Kher Bonds with Manchester United Stars Over Sports and Fitness in Mumbai

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher recently spent time with Manchester United players Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Andre Onana during their visit to Mumbai, connecting over shared interests in sports, fitness, and food.

“We spoke about everything—from football and diving to cricket and endurance training,” Saiyami said. “It was inspiring to hear how they stay motivated during the off-season and maintain discipline at the top level. Diogo and I even chatted about movies and India’s love for both cricket and football.”

On the film front, Saiyami is set to make her Malayalam debut in an upcoming film with actor Roshan Mathew, her co-star from Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. She was drawn to the project for its strong storytelling and performance-driven roles.

She was last seen in Jaat, an action film starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra. (Source: IANS)