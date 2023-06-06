Embrace Motherhood with Ayurveda

- Advertisement -

BY AARATI PATIL

New Delhi– Infertility is an inability of a couple to conceive naturally which is one of the burning global issues today. The stress of the non-fulfilment of a wish to have a child, has been associated with emotional squeal such as anger, depression, anxiety, marital problems and feelings of worthlessness among the parents. According to WHO, one in six people globally are affected by infertility which accounts to 17.5 per cent of the world’s entire adult population.

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, has been used for thousands of years to treat a wide range of health conditions, including all types of Gynaecological disorders and reproductive health issues like infertility. Ayurveda views infertility as a result of an imbalance in the body’s doshas, or energy systems. By rebalancing these doshas, Ayurveda aims to restore fertility and promote overall health.

Role of Ayurveda in the Journey of Motherhood

Ayurveda has great potential to address fertility related issues. The very effective way to treat infertility is the combination of the right Ayurvedic herbs and healthy Diet Lifestyle.

Ayurvedic Herbs to treat infertility

Ayurvedic scriptures have detailed descriptions about different herbs that can help in each step of conceiving. It offers great benefits to achieve proper egg growth, improve egg quality, timely ovulation, fertilisation, implantation, maintaining healthy pregnancy etc. These herbs help to restore balance of the doshas to impart strength and to support reproductive functions at each step. However, these should be combined with Diet and lifestyle changes for best results. Here are some Ayurvedic herbs having great potential to treat infertility.

Putrajivak: Putrajivaka has been traditionally associated with enhancing fertility big time. This is a very powerful herb that balances hormones, improves egg quality and ensures strong and healthy implantation

Shivlingi: Shivlingi is primarily used for its ability to treat female infertility and promote conception. The seeds of the plant have properties that help improve the egg quality, which is a great concern today.

Jeevanti: Jeevanti is great at improving the quality of the inner lining of the uterus. It makes sure the embryo gets proper nutrition after implantation.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha balances hormones and works as a uterine tonic, strengthens uterine muscles, improves egg quality, improves libido, reduces stress, and improves reproductive health.

Shatavari: Shatavari provide nutrition to the reproductive system , balance hormones, improve the uterine atmosphere, help improve egg size.

Gokshura: It is believed to improve sperm count and quality, and to increase testosterone levels in men. In females, it maintains healthy vaginal PH, and relieves inflammation to facilitate natural conception.

Triphala: Triphala is a combination of three fruits that is commonly used in Ayurveda for a variety of health conditions. It is the best combination for Uterine detox.

Diet and Lifestyle

Ayurveda emphasises the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle in promoting fertility. A balanced diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help improve reproductive health by providing the necessary nutrients for the body. Healthy sleep cycle, staying relaxed & positive, moderate exercise every day are some of the very important lifestyle factors influencing fertility positively.

Right combination of pure herbs like Jeehv fertility supplement along with a healthy diet and lifestyle can deal with fertility issues naturally and without any side effects. It helps improve your chances of conceiving naturally manyfolds.

Ayurvedic treatment today has reached the global level and medications based in ayurveda are being backed by researchers from all over the world. Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to treating infertility by addressing the root cause of the problem and promoting overall health and well-being. Every woman trying to conceive must benefit from this powerful, effective and side effect free, natural medicine. (IANS)