Ekal Vidyalaya Presents – Dhadkan – Love is in the Air!

By Keshav Kumar

BOSTON–Imagine a beat — soft, steady, and full of promise! That’s the Dhadkan, the heartbeat of a hundred dreams waiting to be realized!

There is nothing more interwoven than music and love: the essence of passion and dedication is captured by sweet melodies of Bollywood songs. They bring us back to our youth, reinvigorating our souls and bringing both devotion and comfort in an amazing performance.

Ekal Vidyalaya invites you to witness a magical experience at its Bollywood fundraiser concert “Dhadkan – love is in the air” on Sunday May 18, 2025 at Keefe Tech, in Framingham, MA from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. This is not just a show. It’s an experience — an explosion of rhythm, emotion, and movement that will leave you breathless and inspired.

This event features RI based exceptional performer and artist – Dhruvit Shah accompanied by a live band. He will be accompanied by exceptional guest performers in the New England area, Sudha Subbaraman, Shraddha Agrawal, Meenakshi Kulshreshtha, lending their melodious voices as female vocalists. Adding to the glamor and aesthetics of the show, will be phenomenal dancers Kohal Das, Anugraha Raman, Arshia Sharma, along with dancers from Ekta Dance Academy, creating an unforgettable experience.

Guests will be able to enjoy free refreshments sponsored by Holi Indian Restaurant as well as free parking. In addition, there will be a diverse array of small businesses showcasing their unique products: Mayin Arts, She’Sha, Anokh, MJ’s Kitchen, Riwaz-e- Ajrakh, Amukta Collection, & Shree Sai Paithani.

Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, USA is a nonprofit service organization which dedicates itself to bringing education and empowerment to rural India. With ongoing work in the remote and tribal villages of India, the Ekal movement is the largest grassroots NGO in India. Ekal’s Integrated Village Development (IVD) is a focused effort to help rural villages become prosperous and self-reliant through education, health services, and skills training.

Ekal looks forward to a wonderful musical evening with its supporters and patrons. Click here for tickets and donations. https://www.ekal.org/us/event/dhadkan

(Keshav Kumar is Ekal Youth Vounteer.)