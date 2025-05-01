AAPI Members Elect New Leadership Team for 2026 and Beyond

- Advertisement -

Chicago, IL – The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) announced the results of its 2025-26 leadership elections, ushering in a new slate of leaders who will guide the influential organization into 2026 and beyond.

Leading the newly elected team is Dr. Krishan Kumar, who will serve as Vice President of AAPI. Dr. Kumar, who won in a direct contest against Dr. Raj Bhayani, brings with him a long-standing record of medical service and organizational leadership within the Indian American physician community.

Joining him in key executive roles are Dr. Seema Arora as Secretary and Dr. Soumya Neravetla as Treasurer. Dr. Arora secured the position following a competitive race against Dr. Malti Mehta and Dr. Shirish Kumar Patel. Dr. Neravetla made history by becoming the first-ever second-generation Indian American physician elected as Treasurer in AAPI’s 43-year history, winning against Dr. Leena Gupta.

The Board of Trustees will see the addition of Dr. Anjali Gulati, Dr. Sunitha Polepalle, and Dr. Srini Gokarakonda. Meanwhile, Dr. Hetal Gor has been elected as the Chair-Elect of the Board of Trustees and will play a pivotal role in shaping long-term strategy and governance.

These newly elected leaders will join the current executive team in July 2025, when Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, currently President-Elect, will take office as AAPI President. Dr. Meher Medavaram, the current Vice President, will step into the role of President-Elect.

Regional leadership also saw appointments in several uncontested races. The newly declared Regional Directors include:

Dr. Annu Terkonda (NW Central)

Dr. Sharma Prabhakar (SW Central)

Dr. Mohan Kesani (NE Central I)

Dr. Dharmesh Gandhi (NE Central II)

Dr. Shashank Ponugoti (SE Central)

Dr. Madhavi Gorusu (New England)

Dr. Inderpal Chhabra (Mid-Atlantic I)

Dr. Avinash C. Gupta (Mid-Atlantic II)

Dr. Uma Jonnalagadda (South-Atlantic)

The Regional Director roles for the Pacific and Mountain regions remain open for further contests.

As AAPI prepares for its 43rd Annual Convention in Cincinnati, OH, this July, the newly elected leadership team is poised to continue AAPI’s legacy of representing over 125,000 physicians of Indian origin across the U.S.

Here are breif bio of the new team members:

Dr. Krishan Kumar – Vice President

Dr. Krishan Kumar is a board-certified internal medicine specialist with decades of clinical and administrative experience. A longtime AAPI member, he has served in various regional and national leadership roles and is known for his advocacy work and efforts to promote physician wellness and equity in healthcare.

Dr. Seema Arora – Secretary

Dr. Seema Arora is a practicing physician in New Jersey with a strong track record of community service and leadership in medical associations. She has held executive positions in local AAPI chapters and is committed to expanding educational initiatives and strengthening AAPI’s role in public health policy.

Dr. Soumya Neravetla – Treasurer

Dr. Soumya Neravetla is a second-generation Indian American cardiothoracic surgeon and a trailblazer as the first from her generation to be elected to AAPI’s national executive team. She is based in Ohio and is recognized for her work in cardiac surgery, medical education, and her commitment to bridging generational gaps within AAPI.

Dr. Hetal Gor – Chair-Elect, Board of Trustees

Dr. Hetal Gor is a board-certified OB-GYN and healthcare advocate based in New Jersey. With a long history of involvement in AAPI, she has focused on women’s health, mentorship, and global health collaborations. As Chair-Elect, she aims to enhance AAPI’s strategic partnerships and visibility.

Dr. Anjali Gulati – Trustee

Dr. Anjali Gulati is an internist with years of service to AAPI and a reputation for organizing grassroots health campaigns. Her leadership emphasizes community outreach, physician engagement, and patient advocacy.

Dr. Sunitha Polepalle – Trustee

A passionate physician leader and community volunteer, Dr. Sunitha Polepalle has worked on initiatives that strengthen ties between AAPI and local organizations. Her expertise spans hospital administration and advocacy for minority physicians.

Dr. Srini Gokarakonda – Trustee

Dr. Srini Gokarakonda is a dedicated medical professional with a focus on technology integration in healthcare and physician education. His election to the Board of Trustees signals support for modernization and digital outreach within AAPI.