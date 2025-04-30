Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sonam Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and more…

She described Kapoor as gracious and protective during the shoot in Jaipur, even asking choreographers to adjust steps for her comfort. Sonam also recalled the overwhelming crowds during filming and how the cast was treated like royalty while shooting in Russia.
She credited Rishi Kapoor for being incredibly supportive of her as a newcomer. “Rest in peace, Rishi ji. We will miss both him and Shashi ji for generations to come,” she wrote.
Priyanka Chopra All Smiles as Close Friend Visits Her on Set
MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra had a joyful moment on set as her best friend Tamanna Dutt and her son Thiaan paid a visit. Sharing the sweet reunion on Instagram, Priyanka posted a photo of the trio, writing, “My smile says it all… When your family visits set,” with a heart emoji.
Despite a busy filming schedule in Hyderabad, Priyanka recently took time to relax with Tamanna over the weekend. Tamanna also shared a photo, captioned, “Weekend well spent with my NRI. Will miss you babe.”
The longtime friends often celebrate their bond on social media, highlighting birthdays, vacations, and shared milestones.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, an action film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, she plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset. The movie premieres July 2 on Prime Video.
Neha Dhupia Keeps It Real About the Stress Behind Glamour
MUMBAI– Actress Neha Dhupia gave fans a candid look behind the scenes of her glam routine, sharing the real stress that comes with getting red-carpet ready.
Posting a lighthearted video on Instagram, Neha is first seen in comfy nightwear, makeup-free and relaxed before undergoing a full transformation for an event in Delhi. “The stress of getting ready is real!!!!! #atleastforme #delhi #workmode,” she captioned the clip. The video shows stylists buzzing around her as she patiently sips a drink, smiling through the chaos — a reminder that the final look takes serious effort.
Known for her authenticity, the Lust Stories and Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares unfiltered moments on social media, from family time to fashion shoots. She recently posted emotional behind-the-scenes images from MTV Roadies, calling the experience more than just a show: “It’s an emotion.”
Neha is currently a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Double Cross, which marks the return of host Rannvijay Singha. On the film front, she was last seen in Bad Newz, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.
Bipasha Basu Celebrates 9th ‘Monkeyversary’ with Karan Singh Grover
MUMBAI– Actress Bipasha Basu marked her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Karan Singh Grover with a sweet Instagram tribute, calling it their “Monkeyversary.”
She shared a romantic video collage featuring moments from their wedding, past anniversaries, and a recent celebration in the Maldives with their daughter, Devi. The video was set to the love song “My Person” by Spencer Crandall.
“Happy 9th Monkeyversary To My Everything. Monkeylove Forever,” she captioned the post.
Bipasha and Karan met while filming Alone in 2014 and tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.
Bipasha is known for films like Jism, Dhoom 2, Corporate, and Raaz 3D. She last appeared in the 2020 series Dangerous, which also starred Karan.
Karan, a popular face on Indian television with shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter. (Source: IANS)