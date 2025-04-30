Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sonam Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and more…

Ananya Panday Embraces the Charm of Lake Como as Chanel Ambassador

MUMBAI– Actress Ananya Panday is soaking in the serene beauty of Lake Como during her visit to Italy for Chanel’s Cruise 2025/26 show, where she made her debut as the luxury brand’s first Indian ambassador.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “@chanelofficial cruise 2025/26 at Villa d’Este in Lake Como has been a dream. My first show as the ambassador of the brand couldn’t have been any more special.” She was joined by her sister Rysa Panday, with Shanaya Kapoor calling them the “coolest sister duo” in the comments.

Ananya stunned in a black sequin-embellished midi dress, paired with statement jewelry and soft curls. Her post featured shots of her posing against the picturesque Lake Como backdrop, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and clips from the event’s live musical performances.

Earlier this week, the CTRL actress shared more highlights from her Italian getaway, including a boat ride, local cuisine, and quiet moments of self-care. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Living the sweet Italian life with @chanelofficial.”

Sonam Khan Recalls How a Chance Meeting with Shashi Kapoor Landed Her Ajooba Role

MUMBAI– Actress Sonam Khan recently reflected on how a chance encounter with Shashi Kapoor led to her casting as Shehzadi Heena in the 1991 film Ajooba. Sharing the memory on the fifth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s passing, Sonam revealed she wasn’t the original choice for the role.

“The moment Shashi Kapoor ji saw me, he told his manager, ‘She looks like a princess,’” she wrote. “Soon after, the original actress was dropped.”

She described Kapoor as gracious and protective during the shoot in Jaipur, even asking choreographers to adjust steps for her comfort. Sonam also recalled the overwhelming crowds during filming and how the cast was treated like royalty while shooting in Russia.

She credited Rishi Kapoor for being incredibly supportive of her as a newcomer. “Rest in peace, Rishi ji. We will miss both him and Shashi ji for generations to come,” she wrote.

Shehnaaz Gill Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS, Calls It a Blessing

MUMBAI– Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating a new milestone after purchasing a luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. Sharing her excitement on social media, she wrote, “From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! Waheguru tera shukar aa.”

Shehnaaz marked the occasion with traditional rituals, including breaking a coconut and drawing a swastika on the car for good luck. Fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS, a premium 7-seater SUV, is priced between ₹1.34 crore and ₹1.39 crore in India.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and has since appeared in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You for Coming, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

‘Kesari Veer’ Actress Akanksha Sharma Says Ramleela Sparked Her Acting Dream

MUMBAI– Actress Akanksha Sharma, who makes her film debut in the upcoming period action drama Kesari Veer, revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela was the turning point in her journey toward acting.

“I come from a simple background with no industry ties. I was in 12th grade, preparing for exams, when I watched Ramleela — and it changed everything. That’s when I knew I wanted to act,” she shared.

In Kesari Veer, Akanksha plays Raajal, a noblewoman caught between love and war during the battle to defend the Somnath Temple. She stars opposite Sooraj Pancholi, with Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The film releases worldwide on May 16, 2025.

Akanksha will next appear in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, directed by Milap Zaveri, and is also set to star in an upcoming action-comedy. “I feel incredibly grateful to be living my dream and working with such amazing teams,” she said.

Aditi Rao Hydari Marks One Year of Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan Lives in My Heart Forever’

MUMBAI– As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi marks its first anniversary, Aditi Rao Hydari reflected on her role as Bibbojaan, calling it an unforgettable experience.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aditi shared a reel celebrating her character’s strength and grace, writing, “Heeramandi turns one… Thank you for the joy, the love. Bibbojaan lives in my heart forever.”

Richa Chadha, who played Lajjo, also shared her gratitude: “Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and everyone who watched it! A memorable experience and an unforgettable spectacle.”

Set in 1940s Lahore during India’s fight for independence, Heeramandi explored the lives of courtesans in the red-light district. The series featured standout performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha, and premiered on May 1, 2024, to wide acclaim.

Priyanka Chopra All Smiles as Close Friend Visits Her on Set

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra had a joyful moment on set as her best friend Tamanna Dutt and her son Thiaan paid a visit. Sharing the sweet reunion on Instagram, Priyanka posted a photo of the trio, writing, “My smile says it all… When your family visits set,” with a heart emoji.

Despite a busy filming schedule in Hyderabad, Priyanka recently took time to relax with Tamanna over the weekend. Tamanna also shared a photo, captioned, “Weekend well spent with my NRI. Will miss you babe.”

The longtime friends often celebrate their bond on social media, highlighting birthdays, vacations, and shared milestones.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, an action film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, she plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset. The movie premieres July 2 on Prime Video.

Neha Dhupia Keeps It Real About the Stress Behind Glamour

MUMBAI– Actress Neha Dhupia gave fans a candid look behind the scenes of her glam routine, sharing the real stress that comes with getting red-carpet ready.

Posting a lighthearted video on Instagram, Neha is first seen in comfy nightwear, makeup-free and relaxed before undergoing a full transformation for an event in Delhi. “The stress of getting ready is real!!!!! #atleastforme #delhi #workmode,” she captioned the clip. The video shows stylists buzzing around her as she patiently sips a drink, smiling through the chaos — a reminder that the final look takes serious effort.

Known for her authenticity, the Lust Stories and Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares unfiltered moments on social media, from family time to fashion shoots. She recently posted emotional behind-the-scenes images from MTV Roadies, calling the experience more than just a show: “It’s an emotion.”

Neha is currently a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Double Cross, which marks the return of host Rannvijay Singha. On the film front, she was last seen in Bad Newz, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Bipasha Basu Celebrates 9th ‘Monkeyversary’ with Karan Singh Grover

MUMBAI– Actress Bipasha Basu marked her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Karan Singh Grover with a sweet Instagram tribute, calling it their “Monkeyversary.”

She shared a romantic video collage featuring moments from their wedding, past anniversaries, and a recent celebration in the Maldives with their daughter, Devi. The video was set to the love song “My Person” by Spencer Crandall.

“Happy 9th Monkeyversary To My Everything. Monkeylove Forever,” she captioned the post.

Bipasha and Karan met while filming Alone in 2014 and tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.

Bipasha is known for films like Jism, Dhoom 2, Corporate, and Raaz 3D. She last appeared in the 2020 series Dangerous, which also starred Karan.

Karan, a popular face on Indian television with shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter. (Source: IANS)

