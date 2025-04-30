Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sonam Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and more…

Shehnaaz Gill Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS, Calls It a Blessing

MUMBAI– Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating a new milestone after purchasing a luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. Sharing her excitement on social media, she wrote, “From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! Waheguru tera shukar aa.”

Shehnaaz marked the occasion with traditional rituals, including breaking a coconut and drawing a swastika on the car for good luck. Fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS, a premium 7-seater SUV, is priced between ₹1.34 crore and ₹1.39 crore in India.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and has since appeared in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You for Coming, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

‘Kesari Veer’ Actress Akanksha Sharma Says Ramleela Sparked Her Acting Dream

MUMBAI– Actress Akanksha Sharma, who makes her film debut in the upcoming period action drama Kesari Veer, revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela was the turning point in her journey toward acting.

“I come from a simple background with no industry ties. I was in 12th grade, preparing for exams, when I watched Ramleela — and it changed everything. That’s when I knew I wanted to act,” she shared.

In Kesari Veer, Akanksha plays Raajal, a noblewoman caught between love and war during the battle to defend the Somnath Temple. She stars opposite Sooraj Pancholi, with Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The film releases worldwide on May 16, 2025.

Akanksha will next appear in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, directed by Milap Zaveri, and is also set to star in an upcoming action-comedy. “I feel incredibly grateful to be living my dream and working with such amazing teams,” she said.

Aditi Rao Hydari Marks One Year of Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan Lives in My Heart Forever’

MUMBAI– As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi marks its first anniversary, Aditi Rao Hydari reflected on her role as Bibbojaan, calling it an unforgettable experience.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aditi shared a reel celebrating her character’s strength and grace, writing, “Heeramandi turns one… Thank you for the joy, the love. Bibbojaan lives in my heart forever.”

Richa Chadha, who played Lajjo, also shared her gratitude: “Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and everyone who watched it! A memorable experience and an unforgettable spectacle.”

Set in 1940s Lahore during India’s fight for independence, Heeramandi explored the lives of courtesans in the red-light district. The series featured standout performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha, and premiered on May 1, 2024, to wide acclaim.