Dr. Salil Midha, the World’s Longest Continually Serving Chief of Cardiology at a Major Hospital, on Success, Failure, Life and Guide

WALTHAM, MA–Dr. Salil Midha, MD, Chief of Cardiology at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and Founder of The Boston Cardiac Foundation, is probably the world’s longest continually serving chief of cardiology at a major hospital.

Dr. Midha heads the department of cardiology at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. More importantly, he is the founder of the Boston Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit healthcare organization that supports healthcare missions in Africa, South America, the Caribbean and India.

Under Dr. Midha’s leadership, the Boston Cardiac Foundation (BCF) has performed more than one thousand lifesaving heart operations over the past 30 years. His foundation provides services to patients in developing countries who otherwise could not afford lifesaving care.

The foundation brings medical technologies and services to those in need around the world. The BCF team is made up of physicians, nurses and technologists who perform cardiac procedures such as pacemaker implants with follow-up, coronary stenting and angioplasty free of charge for patients who cannot afford the lifesaving treatments.

Dr. Midha says that his Principal and high school English teacher Hari Ram inspired him the most.

“He taught me discipline, respect for others and hard work. In addition, my parents and my older sister had an immense impact to be polite, smile and complete the task assigned,” says Dr. Midha. “My mother taught me one important concept: Everything you do or want to achieve, you will have two options – One from your heart and one from your brain. Make sure your brain wins all the time.”

An avid golf player and skier, Dr. Midha says success is internal happiness and it is best achieved with good health, great family and with complete satisfaction with what one has achieved.

If given a second chance, he says: “If I could not be a cardiologist, I would rather be a PGA Golf player or movie producer.”

So, who are his favorite Bollywood and Hollywood actors? He says: Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Madhu Bala and Madhuri Dixit, Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas, Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson.

His all time favorite songs are: Guide: Gata Rahe Mera Dil; Kashmir ki Kali: Diwana Hua Badal, and a Madan Mohan song: Lag Ja Gale.