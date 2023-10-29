A Guide to the New England Choice Awards Gala This Sunday: Success, Inspiration and Glitz, Glamor, Elegance & Style

BURLINGTON, MA—We are looking forward to welcoming you to the New England Choice Awards gala today, (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023) at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Please note this event is sold-out, and no more seats are availabe.

Get ready to share and celebrate your success and inspire and get inspired. On the top of the wheels of success and inspiration, dazzle yourself, your friends and loved ones with glitz, glamor and elegance.

Here is a quick guide to plan your evening:

When: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Where: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA.

Parking: Free parking.

Dress code: Indian or formal Western.

What: Celebrate and share the accomplishments and contributions of our community pillars.

Tentative Schedule:

Registration: 5:15pm

Cocktail reception: 5:30 pm.

Grand Ball room opens: 6:15 pm

Awards ceremony starts: 6:30 pm

Gourmet Indian Dinner: 8:45 pm by Gourmet India

Dance floor: opens at 9:30 pm

Please note that the program includes the following:

Keynote: Speech by Chief Guest keynote speaker: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Guest of Honor: Jamie Goldstein, Founder, Pillar VC

Hostess and Creator of NECA: Dr. Manju Sheth, MD.

Masters of ceremony: Anu Chitrapu, Anupendra Sharma, Mandy Pant and Aditi Taylor

Dance: Mouli Pal

Singing: Shraddha Agrawal

Audio-Visual introduction of award recipients

New England Choice Awards gala is presented by INE MultiMedia in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the region’s oldest and largest online, print and video magazine serving the South Asian community.

NECA Sponsors: Atrius Health, Leader Bank, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission, IndUS Business Hournal, Jay Patel, Women Who Win and Gourmet India.

Community sponsors and supporters: Cocoon Media, TaranOm Creations, SRAVEO, Boston Sound & Light Company, and Fotu Duniya.