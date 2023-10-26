Meet Gourmet India and Tashan Team, and Get Ready for Their World-Class Catering at the New England Choice Awards Gala

BURLINGTON, MA–Known as one of the region’s premier and most sought-after caterers of Indian cuisine, Gourmet India this month will serve nearly 400 guests at the annual New England Choice Awards gala on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

In 2021, the Sood family, founders of the Gourmet India, also opened their first sit-down chic Indian restaurant, Tashan, in Bedford, MA.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Gourmet India executives and Tashan founders Harshita and Vishal Sood, talk about their plans for NECA 2023 and their journey in creating a world-class dining experience—be it at their sit-down restaurant or an event. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Founded in 1995, Gourmet India provides its customers with authentic Indian food of superior quality. Known as one of the region’s premier caterers of Indian cuisine, Gourmet India prepares everything fresh from scratch, using the best quality cuts of meat and the freshest vegetables available. Whether you are trying Indian food for the first time or simply looking for a taste of home, Gourmet India’s commitment to quality is sure to please everyone.

Their flagship restaurant Tashan, meaning “style”, brings the energy of India’s thriving culinary scene to the Greater Boston area serving reinvented and refined Indian classics.

The inspired decor of Tashan incorporates a palate of teal, grey and gold, featuring a variety of options for guests to indulge in. The artwork showcased within the space includes a multi-colored mural depicting progressive Indian women by renowned artist Jenny Vyas, as well as abstract gold artwork by Annissa Zak, bringing the contemporary Indian design to life.

Through its elegant and lively atmosphere, innovative menu and perfectly paired wine and cocktail selections, Tashan offers a truly elevated dining experience perfect for any occasion.