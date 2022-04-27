Don’t allow belly fat to bring down your confidence

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Belly fat develops as a result of age, genetics, a sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, a lack of regular exercise, and stress. And it can further cause stress by making you insecure. Yoga and a well-balanced diet can help you lose tummy fat.

Yoga is a great way to lose weight. And it’s also safer than gym workouts, putting less unnecessary strain on your muscles, and allowing you to reduce fat in a natural way. Certain yoga asanas are specifically designed to reduce belly fat. They burn calories, increase muscle flexibility, and boost metabolism while targeting abdominal flab. All you have to do is stick to the schedule and practise the yoga poses on a regular basis.

Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose)

Sit on the floor with your right leg extended forward.

Bend your left knee out to your side. Make sure your left foot is pressing into your right inner thigh.

Inhale deeply and raise your arms above.

As you exhale, bend at your hips, folding forward towards your right leg.

Hold your outstretched right foot with your hands, stretching forwards.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax.

Repeat with left leg.

Halasana (Plow Pose)

Lie on your back with your hands to your side.

Lift your legs to the point that they are perpendicular to the floor.

Bend your elbows, placing your palms under your waist.

With your hands, push your legs over your head till they are at a 180 angle. Try to touch your toes to the floor.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then relax.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie flat on your stomach, face down.

Put your hands beside your rib cage with your palms flat on the ground.

Press your palms to the floor, inhaling deeply while you lift your upper body (that is, your head, neck, shoulders and upper chest) off the ground.

Keep your breathing normal and steady.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie face down.

Bend your knees. You should be able to hold onto both of your ankles with your hands. Your knees should be hip-width apart.

Inhale deeply. Lift your chest and your thighs off the floor.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds.

Exhale as you relax.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Begin in a kneeling pose, sitting on your heels.

Inhaling deeply, bring your forehead to the ground.

Your arms should be placed on either side of your body. Breathe deeply.

Bring your right arm underneath your left shoulder and look to your right fingers.

Repeat on the other side.

Practising these asanas on a regular basis with a healthy, well-balanced diet and some lifestyle changes can do wonders for you.