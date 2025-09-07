Domestic Help’s Spending Spree After High-Security Delhi Theft Leads to Swift Arrest

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–In a swift breakthrough, Delhi Police arrested a domestic help who allegedly stole cash and jewellery worth several lakhs from his employer’s residence in the high-security Kasturba Gandhi Marg area, just hours after he went on a suspicious spending spree.

The accused, identified as Rinku (21), was apprehended within 24 hours of the complaint, with police recovering a major portion of the stolen valuables, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

The victim, Satinder Singh Chhabra, had lodged a complaint stating that his domestic help had fled with Rs 56,800 in cash, multiple gold and silver ornaments, and foreign currency, including euros, dirhams, ringgit, and Singapore dollars.

FIR Registered, Digital Trail Cracked

Following the complaint, an FIR (No. 97/25, dated September 6) under Section 306 BNS (theft by servant) was registered at the Barakhamba Road Police Station, and a dedicated investigation team was formed.

DCP Mahla said that the breakthrough came when investigators analysed Rinku’s mobile phone, which revealed suspicious UPI transactions involving high-value digital payments.

“The digital footprint of these transactions provided a crucial lead. The financial trail pointed squarely toward the suspect,” the DCP noted.

Confession and Recovery

Under sustained interrogation, Rinku confessed to committing multiple thefts at the Chhabra household. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered cash and stolen jewellery from his rented accommodation in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi.

Further, Rinku revealed that part of the loot had been sent to his native village in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

A Deceptive Profile

Originally from Usari village in Sitapur, Rinku had previously worked as a domestic servant in Rajouri Garden before being placed at the Chhabra residence through a placement agency. According to police, he gradually began stealing items from the house, allegedly driven by greed.

“Despite gaining the trust of the family, the accused repeatedly stole from the residence, taking advantage of his position,” said DCP Mahla.

The police are now coordinating with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to recover the remaining stolen property. Further legal proceedings are underway. (Source: IANS)