Desai Foundation’s Lotus Festival Shines Bright with Record-Breaking Support and 11 Million Lives Impacted

BOSTON – The Desai Foundation’s annual Lotus Festival returned to the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport and delivered an unforgettable evening of celebration, music, and generosity—marking a new high point for the organization’s mission to empower women and children through health, livelihood, and dignity.

A vibrant crowd filled the ballroom, with half of the attendees new to the Desai Foundation community, underscoring the event’s growing reach and appeal. Guests enjoyed an evening that blended joy and purpose, from the Berklee India Ensemble’s electrifying performance to comedian Rajiv Satyal, who brought down the house with his sharp wit and infectious energy.

Neela Montgomery, former President of CVS Pharmacy and global business leader, delivered a powerful keynote that blended strategic insight with a compelling call to action. Her remarks set the tone for an evening of inspiration, impact, and community.

Throughout the night, guests were invited to connect directly with the Foundation’s impact through interactive stations showcasing programs across India. Yati Desai, Deputy Executive Director of Desai Foundation, and Program Manager Neelam Chauhan moved the audience to tears with stories from the field in India, illustrating the transformative power of the Foundation’s work.

The highlight of the evening came when Desai Foundation President Megha Desai revealed a remarkable milestone: the Foundation has now impacted 11 million lives across India. In her remarks, Desai spoke of “the difficult global moment we are in and the truth that when the women of India thrive, the world thrives,” a sentiment that drew a standing ovation.

Guests enjoyed a culinary showcase from the Omni Seaport’s acclaimed kitchen, while premium sponsors elevated the experience. Lexus, Lladró, Naidu Wines, and many others, helped make the evening feel truly special.

The night culminated in a record-breaking auction and “Fund-a-Need” drive, with a surge of new supporters pledging ongoing contributions and joining the Foundation’s growing global community.

“When women rise, communities rise, nations rise—and the world rises with them,” Desai reminded the audience, capturing the spirit of a night that combined celebration with action.

With fresh supporters, a growing donor base, and an extraordinary milestone of 11 million lives impacted, the 2025 Lotus Festival stands as a testament to the Desai Foundation’s mission—and to the belief that investing in women and children is investing in the future of us all.

The Desai Foundation empowers women and children through health, livelihood, and menstrual equity programs across eight Indian states and the United States. Founded as a family foundation in 1997 and now a public programmatic NGO, the Foundation has impacted more than 11 million lives and continues to expand its innovative, climate-resilient initiatives.