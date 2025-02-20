Cyber Security Professional Menka Hariani: Kiving on the Edge and Leading Teams to Develop Innovative Products

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA—When cyber security professional Menka Hariani felt shy speaking on the stage, she decided to start TEDxAndover to overcome her own speaking fears and help others shine on the stage. Moreover, she herself lives live on edge whether it is jumping from 18,000 feet in the sky or public speaking.

No wonder, her favorite quote is from Stephen Hunt, the British writer of fantasy novels: “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space.”

“I absolutely love working with speakers, helping them bring their dream ideas to life, and guiding them to share those ideas on the global iconic red dotm,” says Ms. Hariani. “It’s been an incredible experience to see passionate individuals take the stage and inspire others, and it continues to motivate me to help others amplify their voices.”

Ms. Hariani is an award-winning technology leader, product innovator, and a champion for women in cybersecurity. With 15 years of experience in product management, she has led cross-functional teams in developing innovative products that have a meaningful impact.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Hirani will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

To buy a ticket, please click here.

Holding a master’s degree from Harvard and an Advanced Certification in Cybersecurity from Stanford, Ms. Hariani has also contributed to academia as a former member of Harvard teaching staff, where she assisted in teaching Cloud Security, and also worked as a guest lecturer at Northeastern University. Her expertise bridges the gap between innovation, security, and education, empowering the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.

As the founder and executive producer of TEDxAndover, she is passionate about amplifying bold ideas and driving meaningful conversations. She has also been a champion for women in cybersecurity, volunteering at the Mass Cyber Center and advocating for greater representation in the field.

He expertise has earned her numerous accolades, including recognition among the US Top 50 Women of Impact in Tech 2023 and also a nominee for Emerging Leader in Tech 2024 at Harvard University. She continues to push boundaries at the intersection of AI, security, and innovation while inspiring future leaders in tech.

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Hariani:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Menka Hariani: As a Seasoned Product Leader, I focus on leading teams to develop innovative products and services that help businesses navigate the complexities of security in today’s digital world. What I enjoy most about my work is the opportunity to innovate and solve meaningful problems that have a direct impact on people’s lives. In the world of cybersecurity, where the stakes are high, the ability to create products that protect sensitive data and defend against evolving threats is incredibly rewarding. I’m also passionate about leading diverse teams, empowering them to work collaboratively and creatively, and ensuring that we drive real change.

In addition to my technical work, I have also partnered with TED and founded the TEDxAndover platform. TEDxAndover is a platform that brings innovative ideas to the community and gives voices to inspiring speakers. I absolutely love working with speakers, helping them bring their dream ideas to life, and guiding them to share those ideas on the global iconic red dot. It’s been an incredible experience to see passionate individuals take the stage and inspire others, and it continues to motivate me to help others amplify their voices.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

MH: I’m associated with Mass Cyber Center where I volunteer as a cybersecurity mentor and guide students from 40 schools in Massachusetts. As a mentor I meet regularly with the mentees to discuss cybersecurity careers and provide them the building blocks needed to forge their own path in this industry.

During the mentorship program, I work with the students to build, break, secure, and administer a virtual machine; evaluate a cybersecurity policy or procedure for a business; draft a policy recommendation for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; create or evaluate a cyber incident response plan and develop a cyber education and awareness product. There is a massive skills gap in the cybersecurity industry and I feel committed to bridging that gap and to pay forward what I’ve received in my career.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

MH: I am passionate about fitness and prioritize an active lifestyle, often dedicating time to intense workouts at the gym. Music is my constant companion, whether I’m pushing through a workout, unwinding after a long day, or simply enjoying the moment. Beyond fitness, I have a deep love for cooking, exploring new cuisines, and traveling to immerse myself in different cultures. I am also a certified Skydiver and thrive on adrenaline-filled experiences —whether it’s skydiving, piloting a helicopter, or snowmobiling through the rugged terrains of Mount Washington.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

MH: Many people don’t know that I’m a passionate and skilled cook! Fun fact—if I hadn’t pursued a career in IT, I would have likely become a chef instead. Cooking has always been a creative outlet for me, and I love experimenting with flavors just as much as I enjoy innovating in technology.

INE: Your favorite books?

MH: As an avid-reader, it’s hard to pick one so I’ll pick three:

– Think Again by Adam Grant

– My Life in Full by Indra Nooyi

– Education is Freedom by James W. Keyes

INE: Your favorite quotes?

MH: “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style” – Maya Angelou

“If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space”

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

MH: My core value is “Live and let live”, which means embracing respect, empathy, and acceptance of others’ choices, beliefs, and lifestyles. It’s about understanding that every individual has their own path and perspective, and we should foster an environment where people are free to be themselves without judgment.

INE: Who inspires you the most?

MH: If you get a chance to meet, who is the one person you would like to meet and why?

I would love to meet Indra Nooyi as she is my role model and a trailblazer, visionary leader, and an inspiration for women in business and leadership. Her journey—from growing up in India to becoming the CEO of PepsiCo—is a testament to resilience, strategic thinking, and breaking barriers in male-dominated industries. I deeply admire her ability to drive transformation while staying true to her values. She not only led PepsiCo to incredible growth but also championed diversity, sustainability, and work-life balance, redefining leadership on a global scale.

INE: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

MH: If I had to choose one, I would choose trust because trust is the foundation of any meaningful relationship. Without trust, love cannot thrive, but with trust, love, respect, and deep connections naturally follow.