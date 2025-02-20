Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora recreates 90s retro magic

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Malaika Arora re-lived 90s fashion and recreated retro magic in her new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip, the actress is seen wearing wide-legged jeans paired with a striped shirt. She steps into the changing room and comes out wearing a thigh-length dress with floral design. She completed her look with knee length boots and a half high pony.

For the background score, the actress chose the iconic 1978 number “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

The actress-dancer wrote in the caption: “Jus some 90s retro.”

Last week, Malaika celebrated 10 years of her furry friend Casper, a white Pomeranian.

She shared a video featuring the four-legged-friend, from the time when he was just a little puppy. The photographs also featured her son Arhaan Khan from his younger days playing with Casper. Some glimpses also showed that Casper joined the actress for yoga and workout.

For the caption, she wrote: “And just like that’s our baby casper is 10 today …. The centre of our lives happy birthday my caspuuuuuu #mymosthandsome.”

Previously, Malaika shared a story on her Instagram and dropped a beautiful photo.

She could be seen sitting on a swing on the balcony with Casper, sitting next to her. Malaika was seen posing in comfy athleisure while wearing ankle weights.

“Start my day right….yoga + sunshine + casper +me time”, she wrote as the caption.

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband Arbaaz Khan,founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the Dabangg film series.

As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante and EMI. She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

Kareena Kapoor chooses to focus on positivity amid the controversy surrounding Saif Ali Khan case

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor dropped a post about celebrating love and family amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The diva shared a string of gorgeous photographs in a heavily embroidered blue-green outfit. Adding to it, she wrote in the caption, “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favorite people. Love conquers all.”

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor made her first public appearance as she stepped out for her work commitments after the attack on husband Saif Ali Khan. The diva had been staying away from the limelight recently, but now she has decided to get back to work.

Kareena Kapoor was captured in Mumbai by paparazzi as she arrived on set. She was seen walking toward her vanity when she greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and folded hands before heading inside.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, which left him severely injured. Going by the recent updates, the fingerprint samples collected from the accused, Shariful Islam were sent for examination. The initial reports have confirmed that some of the fingerprints match, however, the police still await the final report.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a note on her IG, urging the media to respect their privacy. Her post read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

For Kartik Aaryan, love is all about his pupper ‘Katori’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, can’t get enough of his doggo, Katori Aaryan.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen playing with his pet dog. In the video, Kartik is dressed casually, and sporting a thick stubble. The actor also wore a cap.

He wrote in the caption, “Love is all about you @katoriaaryan”.

Kartik welcomed Katori to his family in 2022.

Earlier, it was announced that Kartik will share screen with actress Sreeleela in an untitled upcoming movie. The film is a musical helmed by director Anurag Basu, and is touted to be an intense love story. The first look of the film was unveiled on Saturday, and it shows Kartik in a rugged look with thick stubble and ruffled hair as he plays the guitar in a concert while smoking a cigarette.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Prior to this, Kartik visited his alma mater. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself as he paid a visit to DY Patil University where he studied engineering.

He expressed his gratitude to his gurus as he rekindled his memories from his academic days. He wrote in the caption, “From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation – what a journey it’s been DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has bagged a Dharma Productions project after his fallout with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

Rajkummar Rao declares his love for wife Patralekhaa on her birthday

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to express his heartfelt love for his wife, Patralekhaa, on her birthday.

The actor shared two photos and captioned it simply, “Happy birthday, my love @patralekhaa I Love You.” In the first image, the actress is seen striking a pose wearing an off-shoulder dress. In the next, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can be seen posing together. The mushy click showed the birthday girl holding the actor from behind as they strike a pose for the camera.

Recently, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa celebrated the birthday of choreographer-director Farah Khan with a special joint post on their Instagram.

Patralekhaa is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and she is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her loved ones on social media. Actress Huma Qureshi wrote a heartfelt message for her “sister,” expressing how she makes everything better. Sharing her photo with Patralekhaa, Qureshi wrote, “To my sister … you make everything better… @patralekhaa missing u on your bday. To always slayin it like @patralekhaa.”

In the image, two can be seen twinning in a white t-shirt.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November 2021. The couple first worked together in the 2014 film “City Lights” and later shared screen space in “Samjhana.”

Meanwhile, the “Stree’ actor will next be seen in the upcoming film “Bhool Chuk Maaf.” Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is set in Varanasi and beautifully captures the essence of small-town romance. It follows the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job in hopes of marrying his love, Titli. However, just before their wedding, a series of unexpected events turn his world upside down, setting the stage for a hilarious yet heartfelt journey of love, fate, and redemption.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films and spearheaded by Dinesh Vijan, “Bhool Chuk Maaf” also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2025.

Kareena grooves with brother Aadar Jain, ‘bhabhi’ Alekha on ‘Tareefan’

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shook-a-leg with her cousin brother Aadar Jain and ‘bhabhi’ Alekha Advani at the mehendi ceremony.

Alekha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video originally posted by Nitasha Nanda. In the clip, the actress is seen dancing on the number “Tareefan” from her 2018 film “Veere Di Wedding.”

She is seen grooving next to Alekha and then calling Aadar, who is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, on the dance floor. Kareena, who was dressed in a turquoise A-line kurta, was also seen doing the hookstep from the track.

Talking about Aadar and Alekha, they had a Christian wedding in Goa, and are now set to marry according to Hindu traditions. The Mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday evening.

The couple had exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family in January. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year.

They went public about their relationship in November 2023 after Aadar shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the “light of my life.”

Aadar, who was previously dating actress Tara Sutaria, made his debut in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie.

Talking about “Veere Di Wedding”, a female buddy comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles as four friends attending a wedding, with Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta in other roles.

On February 19, Kareena dropped a post about celebrating love and family after the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan.

She shared a string of gorgeous photographs in a heavily embroidered outfit. She wrote in the caption, “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favorite people. Love conquers all.”

Neha Dhupia talks about returning to the stage after seven long years

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia recently opened up about her return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus.

In her recent Instagram post, the ‘Jism’ actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform a recital and a dance performance, revealing how special the experience was for her. She thanked Miss India Organisation for being a constant part of her journey and evolution in the industry.

Sharing her video, Neha wrote, “I love my days at the office … got an opportunity to do a recital and a dance performance after seven long years … thank you @missindiaorg for always being a part of my evolution …The prep , the rehearsals , the actual performance all of it was fantastic … and the love from the audience in #Arunachalpradesh .. I promise I could feel it till my bones …”

In the clip, behind-the-scenes moments of Neha’s performance are captured, giving fans a glimpse into the preparation process. The actress is seen getting her makeup done. The video also showcases the actress rehearsing as she fine-tunes her recital and dance performance ahead of the big show.

Meanwhile, Neha had earlier celebrated three years of her film “A Thursday,” where she played the role of a pregnant cop. Celebrating the film’s anniversary, she penned a lengthy note, “This one Wil always be the bravest … 3 years of #athursday today … by far one of the most challenging parts I have played as a pregnant #cop while i was 7/8 months pregnant … to shoot an action film as an actor and a mom to be under the given physical conditions was really intense … to shoot in the rain , straight out of a lockdown with all precautions and to carry our baby boy who is now a tad bit older than the film…”

The post further read, “Gosh, it all seems like yesterday—the morning sickness , the early wake-up calls , the many little platforms built to step into my vanity van , the trouser sizes going up with every schedule , the worried look on everyone’s faces each time I took a really deep breathe ( I must admit those reactions were extremely cute and humbling), the contractions kicking in on the last day of my dub ( now imagine the timing of that) … and then to give birth to our gorgeous baby boy who loves the idea of the movies as much as we do. The last image is proof!!! I feel so blessed sharing this … Working thru my pregnancy right upto the 8 th month really made me feel unstoppable in many ways …I hope somewhere this little part of my life empowers a few of us mamas and women …” (IANS)