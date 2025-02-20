Sneh Jaisingh: A Legacy of Healing, Educating and Connecting Generations Through Language, Music and Culture

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Sneh Jaisingh’s career has been an evolving and enriching journey, deeply rooted in her family’s legacy of healing.

“Growing up in a household of physicians, I spent countless summers at my dad’s clinic, observing him treat patients—often imitating him as I played “doctor.” At the same time, I watched my mom and grandmother work their magic with Ayurveda, using time-tested herbs to heal everyday ailments,” says Ms. Jaisingh. “This unique blend of modern medicine and traditional wisdom shaped my early understanding of health and wellness.”

Ms. Jaisingh, MS, CNC, INHC, a Nutrition and Recovery Coach, is the founder of NutriAge and director of New England Hindi Manch, a non-profit organization that promotes Hindi and Urdu languages, and related dialects through music, theater, cultural events and literary settings. Under her dedicated leadership in the last 15 years, Hindi Manch has influenced more than 15,000 established non-resident Indian families, organized around 120 cultural events with more than 3,500 performers, and has worked to educate the next generation and provided a platform to more than 500 children.

Through her NutriAge platform, Ms. Jaisingh offers tailored coaching, health workshops, and public talks to promote holistic well-being and healthier lifestyles. She is a versatile professional in Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine. She holds a master’s degree in human nutrition and an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach certificate.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Jaisingh will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Jaisingh:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it.

Sneh Jaisingh: What I love most about my work is the people, their stories, their resilience, and their transformations

From a young age, I knew that learning would be my lifelong pursuit. I began my professional journey back in India, with a degree in pathology, fascinated by the world of microorganisms and how diagnostic tests could unlock medical mysteries. That further deepened my curiosity, leading me to explore the power of food as medicine. This passion guided me to pursue a post graduate degree in Dietetics, and later, earn my Master’s in Human Nutrition after moving to the U.S.

For over 15 years, I worked as a dietitian in skilled nursing homes, helping patients navigate their nutritional needs. My path then took a creative turn into entrepreneurship—I ventured into manufacturing healthy snacks, herbal teas, etc, blending science with culinary innovation. But a personal setback became a defining moment. An accident left me bedbound for weeks, forcing me to pause and reflect. That period of stillness opened doors to holistic and integrative nutrition, deepening my understanding of how mind, body, and behavior intertwine.

This curiosity led me to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a powerful tool that helps individuals reshape habits and find their inner motivation to take charge of their health. I see my work as an ever-growing toolbox—each new skill and insight adding to my ability to empower individuals. Through NutriAge, I have the privilege of working with clients globally, guiding them to break barriers and achieve their wellness goals. My journey includes working with individuals, leading health workshops, writing health columns, and engaging in health expos, radio shows, and talks. I’ve also collaborated with local organizations to broaden my impact and raise awareness. My contributions have been featured by India New England News, and I was honored to be a finalist for the 2014 WOY Awards as a Nutrition Innovator.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what you do for them?

AJ: I have dedicated over a decade to enriching the cultural lives of non-resident Indians as a Director and Steering Committee Member of Hindi Manch. An organization that means so much for so many of us. I have helped organize more than 80 cultural events, providing a platform for over 2,500 performers and educating 500+ children in Hindi language and culture. A milestone moment was leading the inaugural USA National Hindi Convention in 2018, which brought together 1,500 families nationwide and earned me recognition as an “Unsung Hero” by Lokvani magazine.

During the pandemic, alongside other steering leaders, I spearheaded a global virtual event that connected 217,000 participants across 18 countries, offering a sense of community and emotional support in uncertain times. Apart from Hindi Manch, I am deeply committed to giving back to our community via free health workshops, I also do pro bono work in my field, especially ensuring underprivileged groups receive the support they need. I get invited to collaborate with organizations like IMANE, MWI, ICC, Sewa, Sankara Foundation, VT Sewa, etc to drive meaningful community impact.

Additionally, during the pandemic, I co-founded the Care for Janitors initiative, along with 4 friends, together we facilitated 1,500 hot meals to frontline janitorial staff while simultaneously supporting local restaurants.

What I enjoy most is the opportunity to inspire and connect—whether guiding someone toward better health, mentoring emerging leaders, or fostering cultural storytelling.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

SJ: I love my work, often immersing myself so deeply that little time remains for hobbies. However, during the pandemic, a dear friend introduced me to Decoupage—a creative outlet that quickly became a cherished way to unwind and reflect. I also discovered the art of candle-making, which I’ve come to truly enjoy.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

SJ: I see myself as an ordinary woman—committed, dedicated, and endlessly curious. I invest my time in causes that matter to me, but if you ask about a rare talent, I wouldn’t claim to have one.

That said, I’ve often been told that I have a unique gift for active listening—not just hearing words, but truly understanding the emotions and intentions behind them. This ability helps me build deep connections and create a safe space where people feel heard and valued. Perhaps it comes with my profession and years of experience, but if it makes a difference in someone’s life, I consider that a privilege.

INE: Your favorite books?

SJ: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. This books speaks to the dreamer in me and a reminder that journey matters just as much as the destination. It grounds me. One

Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot – Marianne Cronin – This is a recent read and it was so heartwarming. A story of an unconventional friendship. This book reminds me of the power of human connection, the wisdom we gather through our experience and the joy of finding meaning even in unexpected places. I highly recommend this book.

Beneath the Scarlet Sky – Mark Sullivan – This novel is based on a true story of an ordinary man during WWII. It’s a testament to courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity. This story left a lasting impression on me, reminding me of the strength found in ordinary people who choose to rise in extraordinary circumstances.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

SJ: I don’t have just one favorite quote—wisdom is everywhere, a line from a movie, a podcast insight, or the fresh perspective of a younger mind. The most profound lessons often come from the most unexpected places. That said, one quote that has always resonated with me is from The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho: “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

INE: Who inspires you the most?

SJ: I believe, the foundation of who we become is often shaped in the early years, and I’ve been fortunate to draw inspiration from my family, friends, and the wider community. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been my grandparents and parents, who imparted invaluable lessons through their stories of resilience, perseverance, compassion, integrity, and personal growth.

Take, for example, my husband’s grandparents and their journey during the partition, or my dad, who came from a small village and built not only a fulfilling life for himself but also became a pillar of support for his extended family. Beyond them, I find inspiration in the everyday people I meet—ordinary individuals who are navigating their own journeys.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

SJ: I strive to live by integrity, staying true to my principles, showing up with honesty, and doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

INE: If you could meet one person, who would it be and why?

SJ: It would undoubtedly be Walt Disney. His unshakable belief in imagination, creativity, and perseverance, even in the face of failure, is truly inspiring. Witnessing his journey would be a privilege, as his life serves as a powerful reminder of the magic that comes from dreams and determination.

INE: If you had to choose one—love or trust—and why?

SJ: If I had to choose between love and trust, I’d choose love. Love is the foundation of all meaningful connections, nurturing trust, healing wounds, and inspiring growth.