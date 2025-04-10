Controversy Erupts Over Gippy Grewal’s ‘Akaal: The Unconquered’ for Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai– A controversy has erupted in Patiala surrounding singer and actor Gippy Grewal’s recently released film Akaal: The Unconquered. The Patiala police have detained Baba Bakshish Singh, a prominent protester who raised objections against the film. Singh stated that he and his committee have consistently opposed films that depict Sikh characters in a disrespectful or inappropriate manner.

He alleged that Akaal: The Unconquered portrays Sikh characters engaging in behaviors such as drinking alcohol, consuming tobacco, or appearing ‘mundit’ (without uncut hair), which he claims is an affront to Sikh history and traditions. Singh emphasized that if the film features revered Sikh warriors like Hari Singh Nalwa or Jassa Singh Ahluwalia, then those portraying them must be shown with full respect and dignity.

Baba Bakshish Singh asserted that he would not allow such films to be screened under any circumstances—even if it required personal sacrifice. He accused the government and local administration of supporting filmmakers whose intent, he claims, is to distort or diminish Sikh history. He warned that just as Hindu deities are portrayed on stage today, Sikh heroes may soon be subjected to similar treatment if this trend continues.

According to Singh, “On one hand, there’s a glass of wine, and on the other, actors dressed in cholas are playing Sikh characters. This is completely unacceptable to us.” He added that his organization had sent over 150 letters to the film’s actors and producers, urging them not to create films that misrepresent Sikh figures. Despite these efforts, Singh claims that filmmakers continue to pursue such controversial topics, allegedly to provoke disputes and generate publicity by investing heavily in marketing these narratives. (Source: IANS)