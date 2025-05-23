Composer Karan Kulkarni Releases Debut EP ‘One,’ A Sonic Journey of Emotion and Self-Discovery

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Renowned film composer Karan Kulkarni, known for his work on acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Tumhari Sulu, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has released his debut EP titled One. The four-track collection marks a significant personal and artistic milestone for the composer, offering a deeply introspective look into themes of belief, vulnerability, and emotional evolution.

The EP’s lead single, Iraade, is a textured blend of gliding synths, delicate vocal layers, and glitchy sound design. Built on a minimalist piano motif, the track reflects what Kulkarni describes as “quiet rebellion”—a subtle, internal defiance born within the mind. According to him, the EP explores emotional terrain shaped more by questions than answers, with each track leaning into instinct and raw feeling.

Speaking about the project, Kulkarni said, “With Iraade, I wanted to explore what quiet rebellion sounds like—the kind that begins in your own mind. The sound shifts and the feelings evolve, but the intention stays clear: to move, to reveal, and to connect.”

Kulkarni’s scores have long served as the emotional backbone for a range of celebrated films, and his collaborations with directors like Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, Suresh Triveni, and Honey Trehan have earned him widespread industry respect. With One, he pivots from scoring stories for others to telling one of his own.

The remaining tracks on the EP include 1985, a cinematic, martial-arts-inspired reflection on memory and homage; I Love It, a minimalist piano-driven meditation on creativity and the role of art; and Where Are We Going?, a genre-blending finale that merges rock, pop, and electronica into a crescendo of resurrection and purpose. The track builds on slick basslines, triumphant trumpet flourishes, and soaring riffs to create a euphoric sense of closure.

Throughout One, Kulkarni leans into emotional transparency, dreamlike textures, and experimental soundscapes that transcend traditional genre boundaries. The result is a debut that feels both intimately personal and universally resonant.

“Through One, a new chapter begins in a journey that’s been unfolding for years,” Kulkarni said. “I’ve spent a long time composing for stories on screen—now, I get to share mine. This EP brings together everything I’ve learned along the way, filtered through instinct, curiosity, and a sound that’s entirely my own.”

He added, “It feels like the emergence of a world I’ve been quietly building in the background. Now, I’m stepping into it fully, with listeners by my side. It’s both a homecoming and a beginning. I hope people find their own stories in One.” (Source: IANS)