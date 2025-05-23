‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Album Pays Heartfelt Musical Tribute to Ranjan and Titli’s Love Story

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– After delivering a series of chart-topping tracks like Koi Naa, Chor Bazari Phir Se, Sawariya Tera, Ting Ling Sajna, and Hutt Badmaash, the makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf have officially released the film’s full music album—a vibrant, emotionally rich soundtrack that captures the essence of Ranjan and Titli’s love journey.

The album, composed by hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi and penned by celebrated lyricist Irshad Kamil, features a powerhouse lineup of vocal talent, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeraj Shridhar, Raghav Chaitanya, Varun Jain, Suvarna Tiwari, Pravesh Mallick, Priyanka Sarkaar, and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Lead actor Rajkummar Rao expressed his admiration for the soundtrack, saying, “Each track in the album reflects the heart of the film. Bringing these songs to life was an absolute joy, and being surrounded by such a passionate creative team made the experience even more special.”

Co-star Wamiqa Gabbi echoed his sentiment. “Every song felt like an extension of Ranjan and Titli’s personalities,” she said. “I’ve been hooked on the album since day one—it captures the quirky, love-struck energy of our characters perfectly. And shooting them was nothing short of pure fun.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi described the album as a sonic reflection of the highs and lows of love. “Our songs are a joyride, just like love itself,” he shared. “I wanted each track to feel like a heartbeat of a relationship that defies boundaries and embraces spontaneity. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such legendary voices and reimagine classic melodies with a modern twist. I hope listeners can feel every emotion I’ve tried to convey.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil added, “Each song in this album is a memory waiting to happen. I wrote the lyrics with the belief that love may never be perfect, but it’s always worth it. These words are meant to stay with you—just like Ranjan and Titli’s unforgettable story.”

Released Friday, Bhool Chuk Maaf tells the whimsical yet heartfelt tale of Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi) as they navigate a series of comical and emotional hurdles in their quest to understand—and perhaps break—the cycle that keeps pulling them apart. The soundtrack, much like the film, is a celebration of love in all its imperfect glory. (Source: IANS)