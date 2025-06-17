Air India AI-171 Crash: 144 Victims Identified Through DNA as Recovery Operations Continue

- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad– Four days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 en route from Ahmedabad to London, authorities have confirmed that DNA identification has matched 144 victims, according to Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi.

The identification process is being jointly conducted by the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University, with teams working tirelessly to help bring closure to grieving families.

“This is a highly sensitive and emotional task. Every DNA match is not just a scientific result—it’s a step toward giving families the peace they deserve,” said a forensic team official.

Emergency responders remain deployed at the crash site in Meghaninagar, where search and recovery teams continue to retrieve body fragments and personal belongings from the charred wreckage. Authorities have pledged to maintain the dignity of the deceased and ensure clear, compassionate communication with the victims’ families.

The Tata Group, which re-acquired Air India in 2022, announced an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased passenger. Additionally, Air India has released interim relief of ₹25 lakh per family—extended also to the lone survivor—to address immediate financial needs.

The company has also committed to covering all medical expenses for the injured and pledged financial aid to rebuild a hostel at BJ Medical College that was damaged in the crash. Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran called the incident “one of the darkest days in the Tata Group’s history.”

Rescue and recovery efforts remain intensive and highly coordinated. More than 300 firefighters, aided by 60 fire engines and 20 water bowsers from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, ONGC, and other nearby agencies, continue to clear smoldering debris.

On the ground, three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 150 CRPF officers, personnel from the Indian Army, CISF, BSF, and Western Railway Disaster Management are conducting systematic searches for human remains and missing belongings. Specialized sniffer dogs are assisting in the operation.

Responding to disturbing reports of scavenging at the crash site, Ahmedabad Police have also deployed animal rescue teams to safely relocate stray dogs from the area. (Source: IANS)