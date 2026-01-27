Chitrangda Singh Reflects on Quiet Strength and Fear While Preparing for ‘Battle of Galwan’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Chitrangda Singh, who portrays an army wife in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, says the role offered her a deeper understanding of the quiet strength and constant fear carried by women from military families.

The actor, who grew up as the daughter of an Indian Army officer, said she was always familiar with uniforms, frequent postings, and regimented discipline. However, preparing for Battle of Galwan allowed her to engage with that world on a more emotional level.

“My father was in the Indian Army, and growing up, listening to his stories was normal for me, but playing the role of an army wife is different. When I met army wives, I understood my mother’s silences, her pride mixed with worry,” Chitrangda said.

“These women carry that same blend of strength and fear every day. I tried to bring that complexity to the role, not just the smile or the courage, but the part where you learn to hold it together even when your heart is breaking,” she added.

Introduced through the patriotic track Maatrubhumi, the visuals present Chitrangda as a soldier’s wife. Dressed in modest traditional attire with minimal makeup, she represents the many Indian women who stand as silent pillars behind those serving in uniform.

As the emotional anchor to Salman Khan’s character, Chitrangda brings tenderness, dignity, and stability to the narrative, underscoring the often-unseen sacrifices made by military families.

Battle of Galwan is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The confrontation took place in eastern Ladakh as part of a broader standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

The clash escalated into hand-to-hand combat when troops from both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas. The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties, marking the deadliest India–China confrontation in more than four decades and sharply escalating tensions between the two nations.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is scheduled for release on April 17. (Source: IANS)