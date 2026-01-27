Arijit Singh Says He Is Stepping Away From Playback Singing After ‘Wonderful Journey’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer Arijit Singh has surprised fans by announcing that he will no longer take on new assignments as a playback vocalist, effectively stepping away from one of the most influential careers in contemporary Indian film music.

In a message shared on social media, Singh thanked listeners for their support and said he had decided to call time on his work as a playback singer.

“Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

The singer also expressed gratitude for the unwavering affection he has received over the years, describing his time in playback singing as deeply fulfilling.

Over the past decade, Singh has emerged as one of the most defining voices of Hindi cinema. He made his Bollywood playback debut with Raabta from Agent Vinod in 2012, composed by Pritam, but it was Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013 that propelled him to widespread fame and established him as the leading voice for romantic music in Hindi films.

Since then, Singh has delivered a long list of chart-topping songs across genres, including Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Phir Le Aaya Dil, Khairiyat, and Shayad, among many others.

A few years ago, Singh had made headlines following a public fallout with actor Salman Khan, after which he did not sing for several of Khan’s films for an extended period. The issue was later resolved amicably, and Singh returned as a playback singer for projects including Tiger 3.

In addition to Hindi cinema, Singh has lent his voice to songs in Bengali and Assamese films and albums. He began his musical journey as a contestant on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Known for maintaining a low public profile, Singh leads a quiet personal life with his wife, Koel Roy, and their children. (Source: IANS)