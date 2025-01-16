Chinmaya Mission Boston Grows its Footprint and Following in the Metro West Area of Greater Boston

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Chinmaya Mission Boston has significantly grown its footprint and following the Metro West region of Greater Boston, officering its spiritual and language courses and its educational Bal Vihar program.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, volunteers of Chinmaya Mission Metro West talk about the growing Indian population in the area, spiritual teachings of Swami Chinmayananda and why it is important to expose Indian American kids to such an unique learning and growth environment.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The following members of the Chinama Mission Metro West who long have been associated with the organization were interviewed: Student: Neha Prasad; Admin: Mahesh Ganesan, Youth Group Senior Teacher; Teacher Satsang: Lakshmanan Vanchinathan; and Volunteer, Swaranjali, ex-Teacher: Jayashree Thirumalai.

Chinmaya Mission was established in India in 1953 by devotees of the world-renowned Vedanta teacher, His Holiness Swami Chinmayananda. Guided by his vision, devotees all around the world formed the nucleus of a spiritual renaissance movement that now encompasses a wide range of spiritual, educational, and charitable activities, ennobling the lives of thousands across India and beyond its borders. Headed by His Holiness Swami Swaroopananda, the Mission is presently administered by Central Chinmaya Mission Trust (CCMT) in Mumbai, India. Under his guidance, the Mission has continued to grow across the globe and stands today with over 300 centers worldwide.

Chinmaya Mission follows the Vedic teacher-student tradition (guru-shishya parampara) and makes available the ageless wisdom of Advaita Vedanta, the knowledge of universal oneness–providing the tools to realize the wisdom in one’s life. Vedanta, the essential core of Hinduism, is the universal science of life, relevant to people of all backgrounds and faiths. Vedanta inspires seekers to understand their own faith better. Thus, although Chinmaya Mission is a Hindu organization, it does not seek to convert other religious practitioners. As a spiritual movement that aims for inner growth at individual and collective levels, the mission offers a wide array of Vedanta study forums for all ages, promotes Indian classical art forms, and operates numerous social service projects. To date, millions worldwide have benefitted directly or indirectly from Chinmaya Mission’s various centers, retreats, spiritual camps, weekly classes, study groups, public talks, special events, community services, and social projects.