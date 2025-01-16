Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka grateful for her ‘family’s safety’, expresses sadness over devastation caused by LA fires

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has said that her heart is “so heavy” after the devastation the Los Angeles wildfires has caused and shared that she is deeply grateful for her family’s safety.

Priyanka took to her Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of the destruction caused by the wildfires.

She wrote: “I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support.”

The actress added: “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes.”

“Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground. Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them. Link in my bio for more details.”

On January 15, firefighters continued to work overnight to contain wildfires in greater Los Angeles, with “particularly dangerous” winds warning in effect through Wednesday.

Critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions will continue for coastal Southern California including the areas of the wildfires in Los Angeles County, said the US National Weather Service (NWS) on Tuesday.

According to NWS the “particularly dangerous” situation warning went into effect Tuesday and will last through noon Wednesday for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent fire behaviour, and the strength of the winds, this is a particularly dangerous situation. There is a high risk for large fires, rapid fire spread, and long range spotting,” said NWS.

Fierce wildfires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 25 people, destroyed more than 12,300 structures and scorched more than 40,600 acres.

The two largest fires — the Palisades and Eaton wildfires — were 17 per cent and 34 per cent contained respectively as of Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Aamir Khan to feature in son Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’

Mumbai– After delivering a sensational performance in “Maharaj”, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, “Loveyapa”. It might be exciting to know that Aamir Khan will also feature in the film’s new track, “Rehna Kol”.

Ever since the release of the title track and trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s “Loveyapa”, the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the rom-com to reach the big screen on 7th February, 2025. Now, the makers are all set to treat the cinephiles with a new song from the drama, “Rehna Kol”. Picturized on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan will also be making an special appearance in the track.

If the sources are to be believed, Farah Khan got Mr Perfectionist to feature in “Rehna Kol”. An independent industry source revealed, “Farah Khan, who is choreographing the next song from Loveyapa, Rehna Kol, has brought Aamir Khan featured in the song. The superstar’s glimpse will be seen towards the end of the song.” The song is scheduled to be released today on 16th January 2023.

Made under the direction of Advait Chandan, “Loveyapa” has been jointly bankrolled by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment. Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of the movie also includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in key roles.

“Loveyapa” talks about the life of a young couple and how their relationship is tested after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Love Today”. Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana played the lead in the 2022 drama.

“Loveyapa” marks Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut as his earlier venture “Maharaj” premiered only on Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor stepped into B-town with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”.

Ananya Panday flies to Bangkok for a short stay

Mumbai– Ananya Panday recently flew off to Bangkok, Thailand. Updating the netizens, the ‘CTRL’ actress took to the stories section of her IG handle and shared a picture of the city’s beautiful skyline.

Ananya Panday further revealed through her post that she will be making a stop in Bangkok only for 48 hours.

Prior to this, the stunner visited the famous Golden Temple during her Amritsar visit. She was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa. Treating her Instafam with sneak peeks of her trip, Ananya Panday dropped a photo of herself standing in the Golden Temple with joined hands. In another photograph, the ‘Liger’ actress can be seen standing in front of the Gurudwara with closed eyes. Ananya Panday further posted a couple of stills from the Gurudwara. She also shared a still of herself relishing the delicious chole bhature and lassi during her Punjab visit. Her last picture was with her mother and sister.

Posing in a white floral suit with a pink dupatta, the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actress captioned the post, “Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday has been roped in to play the lead in Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s next. Produced by Dharma Productions, the yet-to-be titled drama will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The project will be based on the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

In addition to this, Ananya Panday will also work on other projects including “Chand Mera Dil”. She will be seen sharing screen space with ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya. The project will be made under the direction of Vivek Soni.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday will also be seen reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the laughter ride “Call Me Bae”.

Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Lilavati hospital

Mumbai– Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently visited the Lilavati hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan, who was reportedly stabbed during an attempted robbery. The clip of the Bollywood couple from the hospital is doing rounds on social media.

Before this, Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan were also spotted at the Lilavati Hospital as they came to see the actor.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by a member of his domestic staff. However, previously the reports suggested that his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital. A source was quoted saying, “Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”.

Going by the reports, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house. The ‘Vikram Vedha’ actor sustained 6 wounds, out of which 2 are near his spine.

Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery revealed, “Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

Saif Ali Khan’s team released a statement sharing that the actor is finally out of danger after undergoing surgery. The statement went like this, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident.”

The unfortunate incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly got into the home and attacked their house help. Woken up by the commotion, Saif Ali Khan got injured while defending the help.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also at home along with other members of the family at the time of the incident.

Parineeti Chopra explains why “the fatigue is real” for her

Mumbai– After shooting at night for days, actress Parineeti Chopra has now switched to shooting during the day time and said that the fatigue is real.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie of herself dressed in a white T-shirt paired with checkered pajamas. The actress is just gazing into the camera lens.

Expressing herself, she wrote: “Switching from night shoots to day shifts. The fatigue is real.”

On January 14, the actress, who is busy filming her forthcoming project with Netflix,

posted a fresh set of insights into her schedule.

She shared a BTS still from the set with the caption “The night shoot hustle continues”.

The cousin of Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas further dropped images of an autorickshaw, along with the night sky. Parineeti’s stories also included a still from her vanity saying, “Van Ke Andar Se Hi”.

Meanwhile, her last post was with a hot water bag as she wrote, “Never without my” in the caption.

Prior to this, Parineeti Chopra shared a photograph from the shoot at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the post captioned, “Second schedule starts. Cute location today”.

According to sources, the actress is shooting for the second schedule of the untitled drama at the moment. Any further details regarding the project’s cast and crew have been kept away from the limelight for now.

Parineeti will also be a part of Anurag Singh’s much-anticipated thriller “Sanki”. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film will share the tale of a police officer who goes into retirement after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend’s son.

She also has Karan Sharma’s “Shiddat 2” in her kitty. Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan will also be seen playing key roles in the movie. (IANS)