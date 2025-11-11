Chhetri Urges AIFF to Take Immediate Action to Restart Indian Super League Season

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — India captain Sunil Chhetri has called on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take urgent steps to restart the Indian Super League (ISL), as uncertainty surrounding the competition continues deep into November.

In a joint statement circulated on social media, several of the country’s top players expressed concern over the ongoing delay to the league’s kickoff. The ISL traditionally begins in September but remains on hold this year following the AIFF’s unsuccessful attempt to secure a new commercial rights partner.

“We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League, are coming together to make a plea, and more importantly to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway,” Chhetri wrote in a statement initially posted on Instagram and later shared by players including Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Lallianzuala Chhangte. “To put it simply, we want to play, and now.”

The statement said the situation has shifted from frustration to desperation among players, who have now gone months without competitive matches. Several clubs have paused training, and some have suspended operations or delayed salary payments while waiting for clarity.

“This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country, to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway,” the statement said. “India needs its competitive football now more than ever. All we ask of those running our beautiful game is to match our desperation with honest intent.”

The crisis began after the AIFF’s tender for the league’s commercial rights received no bids by the November 7 deadline. Without a commercial partner, the league’s season structure, club finances, broadcast arrangements, and scheduling remain unresolved.

In response, the AIFF is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to seek adjustments to the ISL’s governing framework, with former judge L. Nageswara Rao, appointed by the Court to supervise AIFF reforms, overseeing discussions aimed at finding a solution.

Players say they remain prepared to return to competition at any moment.

“We remain committed, professional, and ready to walk out of that tunnel and onto the pitch the moment we’re told we can,” the statement read. “We’ve found ourselves in a very dark tunnel for long. We could do with a little light.” (Source: IANS)