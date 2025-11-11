IndiGo Advises Passengers to Arrive Early as Airport Security Tightens After Delhi Blast

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — IndiGo has issued a travel advisory asking passengers to arrive early at airports, citing heightened security measures following a car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people on Monday evening.

“Enhanced security measures are currently in place at all airports. We kindly request all customers to arrive early to allow adequate time for entry checks, security screening and check-in,” the airline said in a statement posted Tuesday on its official X account.

IndiGo also cautioned that some travelers may need to undergo additional screening. “As per regulatory requirements, passengers may be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding,” the statement said.

The advisory comes as security has been increased throughout Delhi and neighboring regions. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai have issued high alerts, and police have deployed additional personnel at public areas, transit hubs, and places of worship.

The explosion occurred when a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded. Investigators are examining whether the blast was intentional or accidental. Officials are also working to determine why the vehicle was brought to the area.

The incident took place just hours after police in Faridabad said they had dismantled a terror module linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Officers recovered 2,900 kilograms of explosives and a large cache of weapons and ammunition. Authorities are looking into whether there may be any connection between the two events.

According to security sources, Umar, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that exploded, is suspected of either detonating the device deliberately or unintentionally triggering it. Investigators are now seeking to trace his movements and determine the motive.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation,” IndiGo said in its advisory. “We look forward to welcoming you on board. Safe travels.” (Source: IANS)