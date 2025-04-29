Chemicals in Food Packaging and Medical Devices Linked to Spike in Heart Disease Deaths: Lancet Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Daily exposure to certain chemicals commonly found in plastic food containers and medical equipment may be contributing to a sharp rise in heart disease-related deaths globally, according to a new study published Tuesday in Lancet eBiomedicine.

The research, led by scientists at New York University Langone Health, focuses on a class of chemicals known as phthalates, specifically di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), which is used to soften and increase the flexibility of plastics in consumer products. DEHP is prevalent in items such as food packaging, IV bags, tubing, and other medical devices.

Phthalates have long been associated with a range of health risks, including obesity, diabetes, fertility issues, and cancer. However, the latest study links DEHP exposure directly to cardiovascular mortality. According to the researchers’ estimates, DEHP contributed to more than 356,000 deaths from heart disease in 2018 alone—accounting for over 13% of all global cardiovascular fatalities among adults aged 55 to 64.

“By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death worldwide, our findings add to the growing body of evidence that these chemicals pose a serious threat to public health,” said lead author Sara Hyman, associate research scientist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

To conduct the study, the team analyzed health and environmental data from multiple population surveys covering over 200 countries and territories. The analysis included urine samples that measured the presence of chemical byproducts left behind by DEHP exposure.

Regions such as South Asia, East Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East accounted for nearly three-quarters of the estimated cardiovascular deaths. Researchers believe these areas experience higher exposure rates due to rapid industrialization and increasing plastic use, coupled with limited regulatory oversight on plastic manufacturing.

“Our results underscore the urgent need for international regulations to limit exposure to these toxic chemicals, especially in regions undergoing industrial expansion and rising plastic consumption,” said study co-author Dr. Leonardo Trasande.

Trasande added that the actual death toll from DEHP-related heart disease is likely even higher than current estimates suggest.

The findings come amid growing global concern about the long-term health impacts of plastic additives and could prompt renewed calls for stricter regulation and safer alternatives in food packaging and healthcare materials. (Source: IANS)