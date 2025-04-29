Air Pollution Linked to Increased Stroke Risk in Older Adults, Especially Men: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Prolonged exposure to air pollution significantly raises the risk of ischemic stroke in older adults, particularly elderly men, according to a new study led by researchers from China.

The study, conducted by scientists at Shandong First Medical University and published in BMC Public Health, found that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) — a major component of air pollution — is the leading contributor to air pollution-related ischemic stroke. This type of stroke occurs when blood flow to parts of the brain is blocked, usually due to narrowed or obstructed blood vessels.

Researchers analyzed the burden of ischemic stroke attributable to air pollution in China from 1990 to 2021. They also assessed differences by gender and age and projected future trends from 2022 to 2036.

While the study observed an overall decline in age-standardized mortality rates (ASMR) and disability-adjusted life years (DALY) related to air pollution-induced strokes, the decline was significantly slower among men. Elderly males were found to bear a disproportionately higher burden of disease.

“This highlights the urgent need for gender-specific interventions and policies that focus on reducing air pollution exposure in older men,” the researchers said.

Previous studies have established that both short-term and long-term exposure to polluted air can increase the risk of ischemic stroke. The likely mechanism involves PM2.5 triggering the development of atherosclerosis, which affects both large arteries and small vessels in the brain, impairing blood flow and increasing stroke risk.

The study calls for a multi-pronged approach to mitigate the health risks of air pollution — particularly for vulnerable populations such as elderly men. These include policy measures to tighten regulations on industrial emissions, promote the adoption of clean energy, and raise public awareness of the dangers of air pollution.

“Governments should not only implement stricter environmental regulations but also invest in public health campaigns to educate citizens about the risks of air pollution and the importance of protective behaviors,” the researchers concluded. (Source: IANS)