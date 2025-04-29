Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan Shares Poolside Pics After Postponing UK Shows Amid Kashmir Attack

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, recently seen in Sikandar, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of poolside photos. In the pictures, the actor poses shirtless in a swimming pool, captioning the post with a nostalgic line from the song “Eello Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye” from the re-released classic Andaz Apna Apna.

The post comes shortly after Salman announced the postponement of his upcoming Bollywood Big One shows in the UK, originally scheduled for May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London. The decision followed the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 27 lives, including a local resident.

“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the shows,” Salman shared on social media. “While we know fans were looking forward to it, it’s only right to pause during this time of grief.”

The show also features Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Sunil Grover. New dates will be announced soon.

Earlier, Salman strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling Kashmir “heaven turning into hell,” and wrote on X, “Even one innocent life lost is like the loss of an entire universe.”

The terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack before retracting the statement, citing a cyberattack on its website.

The incident has reignited concerns about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. In response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and released Jhelum River waters, contributing to floods in parts of Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently leading a full-scale probe into the attack.

Kiara Advani Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings with Sidharth Malhotra During Babymoon Getaway

Mumbai– Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is soaking in the joys of pregnancy — and delicious food — on a relaxing vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The actress shared a glimpse of their babymoon on Instagram, treating fans to candid moments from the couple’s time away at an undisclosed location.

In the first photo, Kiara is seen enjoying a meal at an open-air café. The post also features a series of aesthetic snapshots — including a golden vase with flowers, a hidden document cleverly covered with white heart emojis, and a baby koala perched on a tree.

Highlighting her pregnancy cravings, Kiara posted images of a pizza, a tall stack of macarons, and a tempting plate of fruit cream. The post also included a serene selfie of her in a bathrobe, posing beachside without makeup, radiating natural charm.

In one standout photo, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star and her husband are seen posing together in coordinated neutral tones and sunglasses, exuding effortless elegance. While Kiara didn’t include a caption, fans and fellow celebrities were quick to react. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, calling them a “Gorgeous couple,” along with heart emojis.

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a heartwarming post showing their hands cradling a tiny knitted sock. “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon,” they captioned the photo.

Kiara and Sidharth, who fell in love during the filming of Shershaah, had long kept their relationship under wraps. They officially tied the knot in February 2023 in an intimate ceremony, putting an end to months of speculation about their romance.

Mouni Roy Celebrates International Dance Day with Captivating Fusion Performance

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy let her inner dancer shine this International Dance Day, delighting fans with a soulful performance that blended classical and contemporary dance styles.

Taking to social media, Mouni shared a beautifully choreographed fusion routine combining the elegance of Kathak with modern movements. Dressed in a soft pink ensemble that mirrored the grace of her dance, she performed to the gentle melody of Swanand Kirkire’s “Bawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna.” Her expressive mudras, precise footwork, and fluid transitions drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“Let your heart lead & feet follow; happy dance day #dancedayeveryday,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Mouni is gearing up for her next release, The Bhootnii, a supernatural drama where she plays the titular ghost, Mohabbat. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Asif Khan, and BeYouNick.

Giving fans a glimpse into the intense filming process, Mouni recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set. “For 45 nights, I danced with gravity, 10/11 hours at a time—me and my harness, reluctant partners at first. But somewhere between the bruises and the balance, we fell into rhythm,” she wrote.

The Bhootnii is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, and Maanayata Dutt, and is set to hit theaters on May 1. Mouni cheekily warned fans, “You must go to the cinemas to watch The Bhootnii on May 1—or else I’ll haunt you forever!”

Karisma Kapoor Reveals Her First Dance Partner Was Grandfather Raj Kapoor

Mumbai– On International Dance Day, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a heartfelt throwback to her childhood, revealing that her first official dance partner was none other than her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram, Karisma is seen mid-ballroom dance with Raj Kapoor, writing, “On the occasion of International Dance Day sharing my first official Dance… Couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner.”

The bond between Karisma and her grandfather was always special. According to Ritu Nanda’s book Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, Raj Kapoor had playfully insisted he would only visit the hospital after Karisma’s birth if she had blue eyes — like his own. When she did, he was overjoyed, and the two remained close throughout her childhood.

On the professional front, Karisma will next appear in the crime-thriller series Brown, where she plays detective Rita Brown, a complex character navigating addiction while solving a high-profile murder. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series also stars Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, and Jisshu Sengupta, and is based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death.

Aamir Khan Reveals How Getting Dropped from a Play Led to His First Film Role

Mumbai– Aamir Khan recently shared a surprising story from his early days, revealing how being removed from a college play unexpectedly set him on the path to becoming a film star.

In a video shared by Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram, the actor recalled his brief role in a Gujarati college play, Pasiyo Rangaro, where he was assigned minor backstage duties and given a single line in a group chant. However, due to a statewide shutdown in Maharashtra, Aamir’s mother didn’t allow him to leave home, leading to his removal from the production just before a key performance.

“I was heartbroken,” he said, recalling how he had been one of the most dedicated in the group, helping set up and tear down the stage every day.

But what seemed like a setback turned out to be a turning point. A friend introduced him to a film student from Pune who needed an actor for a diploma project. Aamir agreed — and that student film caught the attention of another filmmaker, who then recommended him to Ketan Mehta.

That led to Aamir’s first official film role in Holi. “After Holi, Mansoor and Nasir Hussain felt I could become an actor,” he said. “If Maharashtra hadn’t shut down that day, none of this would have happened.”

Reflecting on the twist of fate, Aamir concluded: “If you’re at the right place at the right time, the right thing will happen.”

Soha Ali Khan Shares Her Mother Sharmila Tagore’s Unique Acting Advice

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan, recently seen in Chhorii 2 on Prime Video, opened up about the invaluable wisdom she received from her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Reflecting on the most memorable guidance her mother offered about acting, Soha recalled a particularly vivid analogy. “She once told me, ‘Imagine the camera is a man you’re interested in — flirt with it. He’s sitting across from you in a restaurant. You’re not talking to him directly, but you want him to hear you, notice you, think you’re beautiful — without ever looking straight at him.’ I thought that was such an interesting way to build a connection with the camera,” Soha said.

She also shared another moment of advice that came early in her career. After wrapping her first film, Soha said she felt emotionally attached to the experience and her character. “I told my mother, ‘I miss the set, the people, the role.’ She told me, ‘That’s natural. But now, you need to detach and move on. That’s healthy — it helps you recalibrate and fully invest in the next project.’”

Soha will next be seen in Bridge, where she stars alongside R. Madhavan and Raashi Khanna.

Parineeti Chopra Wraps Netflix Debut, Reflects on Two Months of Mountain Life

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra has completed filming her upcoming Netflix debut series and took to Instagram to reflect on the intense yet peaceful two-month shoot in the mountains.

Calling the experience both a “lovely vacation” and an “acting workshop,” Parineeti thanked director Rensil D’Silva and producers Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra for making the journey unforgettable. She also expressed love for her co-stars—Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni—whom she jokingly referred to as her “fellow screamers,” hinting at the show’s high-stakes drama.

“Two months of mountain life—peace, quiet, and screaming actors filming a crazy intense show,” she wrote, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set.

Parineeti’s husband, Raghav Chadha, joined her during the shoot in Shimla, as seen in one of the group photos with the cast and crew.

The untitled mystery thriller marks Chopra’s OTT debut and is being produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, known for Rang De Basanti and Ungli, the series is expected to premiere soon on Netflix.

Sonam Kapoor Spends Quality Time with Son Vayu During ‘Unexpected Week Off’

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming glimpse into her “unexpected week off,” which she spent entirely with her son, Vayu, free of distractions.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted photos and videos of their time together — from relaxing on swings to quiet moments at home and pilates sessions. “No agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy… just life as it should be,” she wrote, tagging husband Anand Ahuja and calling their life together “a little piece of heaven.”

Sonam and Anand, who married in 2018, welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

Recently, Sonam made waves in a sleek black-and-white Dior outfit styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor during a visit to Kyoto, Japan. “Namaste Japan! Looking forward to the show tomorrow,” she captioned her post.

On the professional front, Sonam returned from maternity leave with the 2023 thriller Blind. She will next star in Battle of Bittora, a political drama based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel, produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Communication Network. (Source: IANS)