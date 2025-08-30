Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 Trailer Unleashes Rage and Bloodshed in the Name of Love

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The trailer for Baaghi 4 is here, and it promises the franchise’s “most brutal chapter” yet. Unveiled on Saturday, the over-three-minute trailer is packed with intense action, unrelenting bloodshed, and fierce rage—all driven by love.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Tiger Shroff teased, “The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai…,” hinting at a tale of love, vengeance, and violence. He also revealed that his character, Ronnie, faces off against legendary actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film is set to hit cinemas on September 5, 2025.

The trailer opens with Tiger Shroff doing what he does best—unleashing a wave of fury as he embarks on a mission to rescue his ladylove, Alisha, portrayed by Harnaaz Sandhu. But as the action escalates, Ronnie learns that Alisha may not even be real. The chaotic sequence includes bone-crushing fights, explosive drama, and an electrifying appearance by Sonam Bajwa, who adds her own brand of fiery action to the mix.

The trailer ends with a chilling line from Tiger’s character: “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai.” This line sets the tone for the film’s intense and blood-soaked narrative, reinforcing its “bloodiest love story” theme.

For the first time, Baaghi 4 has earned an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, signaling a raw and unfiltered approach to the action genre. Directed by A. Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film combines adrenaline-pumping action with deep emotion, blending style with substance.

The soundtrack, including tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila, has already captured the audience’s attention, adding to the film’s electric atmosphere.

Baaghi 4 will be released in theatres on September 5, 2025, continuing the action-packed saga that began in 2016 with the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan, and starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. (Source: IANS)