Can PUBG Addiction Damage Your Spine or Cause Paralysis? Doctors Say Yes

New Delhi– Excessive addiction to online games like PUBG may pose more than just psychological risks—it can potentially lead to serious spinal deformities and even paralysis, warn doctors at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) in New Delhi.

The warning follows the case of a 19-year-old boy who developed a severe spinal condition after spending nearly a year confined to his room, gaming for up to 12 hours a day. The teenager gradually withdrew from school, physical activity, and social interactions, leading to a deterioration in both his physical and mental health.

According to ISIC, the boy’s prolonged immobility and neglect of symptoms led to a kypho-scoliotic spinal deformity—an abnormal curvature of the spine. Eventually, he began experiencing difficulty walking and lost control over bladder function.

Doctors diagnosed the boy with spinal tuberculosis at the D11 and D12 vertebral levels, an infectious condition that had gone undetected due to his social withdrawal and sedentary lifestyle. The disease had caused abscess formation and pus accumulation, placing pressure on his spinal cord and worsening his neurological symptoms.

“This was a highly complex case due to the dual challenge of advanced spinal TB and the psychosocial impact of gaming addiction,” said Dr. Vikas Tandon, Chief of Spine Services at ISIC. “The deformity had severely compressed the spinal cord and risked causing permanent disability.”

The patient underwent an intricate spinal correction surgery, which successfully realigned his spine and relieved pressure on the spinal cord. According to Dr. Tandon, early signs of neurological recovery appeared within days, including improved mobility and bladder control.

Dr. Tandon also expressed concern about a “disturbing trend” of musculoskeletal complications among adolescents linked to prolonged screen exposure and sedentary lifestyles.

“This case is not just about spinal tuberculosis—it underscores a growing public health crisis where physical inactivity, poor posture, and social isolation combine with delayed diagnosis to produce devastating outcomes,” he said.

He stressed the need for increased awareness, active parental supervision, and early medical intervention to prevent such cases from becoming more common.

As online gaming continues to grow in popularity, experts say it’s critical to strike a balance between digital entertainment and physical well-being—especially among young people. (Source: IANS)