Abhijeet Sawant to Release New Marathi Song ‘Chal Turu Turu’ as Tribute to Cultural Roots

Mumbai– Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the winner of the first season of Indian Idol in 2004, is set to release his latest Marathi single, Chal Turu Turu. The upcoming release is a heartfelt tribute to the rich legacy of Marathi music and culture, he said in an interview with IANS.

“Marathi music has a deep, beautiful heritage, and I’ve always wanted to contribute to it in my own way,” Sawant shared. “‘Chal Turu Turu’ is my humble tribute to that legacy — reimagined for today’s generation while preserving its original soul.”

Sawant revealed that he was immediately on board when approached with the idea of recreating the song, a classic he holds close to his heart. “It’s one of my all-time favorite Marathi songs — I grew up listening to it. Prasad and Ganesh have done a fantastic job with the arrangement. We’ve kept the essence intact while giving it a modern touch that resonates with today’s audience.”

The release is especially significant for the singer as he celebrates 20 years in the Indian music industry. “This year marks two decades since Indian Idol changed my life. It’s been a journey full of growth, challenges, and immense gratitude,” he said.

Sawant also reflected on his desire to contribute more deeply to the Marathi music space. “As a Maharashtrian, I always wanted to be part of the Marathi music industry. My breakthrough came in 2013 with ‘Sar Sukhachi Shravani,’ which became a massive hit and really opened new doors for me.”

The upcoming song also carries personal weight following his appearance on Bigg Boss Marathi, where he reconnected with a broader Marathi-speaking audience.

“I’m both excited and a little nervous,” he admitted. “Especially after the love I received on Bigg Boss Marathi, this release feels like a test — to see if the audience will accept me as a Marathi singer, too. That means a lot to me.”

Describing Chal Turu Turu as a “celebration of life, love, and joyful moments,” the singer said the track features catchy beats blended with his signature melodic style.

Reflecting on his time post-Bigg Boss, Sawant said the show helped him rediscover a deeper connection to his cultural and musical roots. “It was the perfect opportunity to reconnect with my Marathi identity. This song is the start of a new chapter.”

Looking ahead, Sawant hinted at more projects on the horizon. “I’m working on some exciting music — both indie and film-based — and exploring collaborations with emerging artists. The goal is to keep evolving while staying true to my roots.”

Chal Turu Turu is slated for release soon and is expected to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners alike. (Source: IANS)