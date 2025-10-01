Can India Compete in AI? Frank D’Souza to Headline Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Lecture at Northeastern on Oct. 2

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – On October 2, 2025, Frank D’Souza will join Northeastern University’s Center for Emerging Markets (CEM) for a timely and thought-provoking conversation on India’s potential in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Titled “Can India Compete in AI and Related Technologies?”, the event is part of the Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Lecture Series, which fosters dialogue around India’s evolving role in the global economy.

The fireside chat will take place from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the 17th Floor Conference Facility of East Village on Northeastern’s Boston campus. Both in-person and livestream registration options are available.

A Conversation with a Global Tech Visionary

D’Souza, currently Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize, is best known as the co-founder and former CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, a company he helped grow from a startup in 1994 into one of the world’s leading IT services firms. His decades of experience at the intersection of technology, innovation, and global business strategy make him uniquely qualified to assess India’s readiness to lead in the next wave of digital transformation.

“As AI redefines every industry, the question is not just whether India can catch up—but whether it can lead,” said Ravi Ramamurti, University Distinguished Professor and Founding Director of the Center for Emerging Markets. “Frank D’Souza brings the credibility, vision, and real-world experience to illuminate what India must do to compete on the global AI stage.”

Why This Conversation Matters Now

India has emerged as a global powerhouse in information technology and software services, but AI presents new challenges—and opportunities. From data governance and R&D investment to talent development and ethical frameworks, India must navigate a complex and rapidly evolving landscape to establish itself as a serious player in AI.

The fireside chat will explore:

How Indian tech firms are positioning themselves in the AI race

The country’s strengths and gaps in AI infrastructure

Government and private sector roles in accelerating innovation

Lessons from global companies that India can adopt—or avoid

D’Souza led Cognizant as CEO from 2007 to 2019, helping the company grow to over 280,000 employees and more than $16 billion in revenue. Today, at Recognize, he focuses on investing in and scaling technology services companies that are defining the future of enterprise IT. He also serves on the Board of Directors at MongoDB and is Chairman of the Board at Ciklum, furthering his influence in the tech ecosystem.

D’Souza holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Macau.

About the Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Initiative

Launched to deepen Northeastern University’s engagement with India, the Sharma India Initiative funds faculty research, visiting scholar programs, and events like the India Lecture Series. It aims to create a global network of thought leaders, business professionals, and scholars who are shaping the future of U.S.-India economic ties.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Venue: East Village, 17th Floor Conference Facility, Northeastern University, Boston, MA