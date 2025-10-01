HEARTBEATS: A Musical Celebration of Rhythm, Romance, and Community to Light Up Boston on Nov. 8

- Advertisement -

Rajiv Gangurde and local performers unite for a soul-stirring Diwali concert benefiting local charities

BOSTON– A magical evening of melody, memory, and meaning is set to take center stage on Saturday, November 8, 2025 as HEARTBEATS – A Celebration of Rhythm and Romance brings Boston’s vibrant music community together for a cause.

The live-orchestra concert will take place at Keefe Tech Auditorium in Framingham from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, serving as both a post-Diwali celebration and a fundraiser for local charities.

Conceptualized and directed by Rajiv Gangurde, a scientist by day and musician by passion, HEARTBEATS explores the evolution of rhythm and romance in Hindi cinema—from classic melodies to today’s foot-tapping anthems. With its unique theme and all-local cast, the concert promises a high-energy, heartwarming experience that connects generations of music lovers.

“True love—and the music that goes with it—is eternal,” says Gangurde. “But how we express love changes with time. Hindi films have always mirrored that journey. From ‘Pyaar hua, ikraar hua’ to ‘Munni badnaam hui’, it’s still about the heart—the rhythm is just different!”

A Decade of Music and Meaning

HEARTBEATS is the latest in a series of community-driven concerts produced by Gangurde, who began his musical journey after winning the Boston Sargam singing competition in 2014. Over the past decade, he has used his talent to raise funds for Boston-area nonprofits including Ekal Vidyalaya, Volunteering for Seniors, and We Care Charity. His events are known not just for musical excellence but for weaving storytelling, nostalgia, and purpose into every note.

A resident of Arlington, MA, Gangurde is a biotechnology researcher working in gene therapy development. Despite a busy professional life, he continues to train in Hindustani classical music under Pradeep Shukla at LearnQuest Academy, and remains a devoted fan of the iconic Gulzar-Kishore Kumar-R.D. Burman trio.

A Community of Talent on One Stage

Joining Gangurde on stage are beloved local vocalists Ashwini Paranjape-Ranade, Suzana Naik, and Raghu Saranathan—each known for their dynamic stage presence and emotional depth. Together, they will guide the audience through decades of romantic Bollywood hits.

The rhythm section features an all-star lineup of Boston-based musicians:

Angshuman Parashar – Bass

Bharat Lagu – Tabla

Hiral Parikh – Octapad

Manish Kurup – Guitar

Nikhil Pendharkar – Keyboard

Raahil Parikh – Drums.

Sound and lighting are being designed by Jawed Wahid, ensuring a world-class sensory experience.

Music With a Mission

Beyond the entertainment, HEARTBEATS aims to give back. Proceeds from the concert will support local nonprofit organizations working in education, senior care, and community welfare. Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show joins as the exclusive ticketing partner, bringing the event to an even wider audience.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Keefe Tech Auditorium, Framingham, MA

Tickets: Available exclusively through Jay-Ho!

Whether you’re a Bollywood music buff, a supporter of local arts, or simply looking for a joyful way to close out the Diwali season, HEARTBEATS promises to be a celebration of rhythm, romance, and community you won’t want to miss.

Let your heart beat to the sound of love, laughter, and live music—Boston-style.