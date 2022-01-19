Camel Milk Chocolates are a rage among chocoholics

By Shrey Kumar

New Delhi– A new year, a new week, but we’re still fondling the old love for our friendly confection — chocolate. Chocolates are the perfect partners for a sybaritic Sunday, a mad Monday, a treaty Tuesday, a wonderful Wednesday, a tiring Thursday, and a fab Friday. Any day of the week, it packs perfection so delicately within its sinfully luscious contours that we keep melting a part of our hearts into its perfectly curated bar. As the new year beckons, the chocoholic coterie should curate a camaraderie with newer and better chocolate — Camel Milk Chocolate.

No compromise for chocolate lovers

Why Camel Milk Chocolate? What’s wrong with conventional bars of chocolate? The correct question to ask is, “When was the last time you had chocolate without feeling guilty?” It’s a known fact that chocolate engenders happiness within our systems; it makes us gravitate towards it more with every bite as it enkindles serotonin, the hormone of happiness. But don’t be gullible enough to believe that chocolate and its altruism are nice; they are a vice! Conventional bars of chocolate come assimilated with bountiful amounts of unhealthy sugars, poor quality vegetable oils, and emulsifiers. This requires a better alternative.

Camel milk chocolate sets the bar high

Camel Milk Chocolate has set the bar soaring for others. A camel is robust, immune and adaptable. It can take the toils of the toughest terrains the planet has to offer. Its immune system shows strong resistance to microbial and viral diseases, and it can adapt to any geography with ease. Camel’s milk manifests the same qualities for humans — it gives us a stronger body while encouraging the right nutrients for growth as it is enriched with two key immunity –supplementing proteins — immunoglobulins and lactoferrin.

It proves to be your best ally for ameliorating your high blood sugar levels due to its therapeutic properties; it contains natural insulin-like proteins, which help in maintaining blood sugar levels. Furthermore, just like the camel, its milk is adaptable to all palates of the population, pervading all the demographic strata, and a saviour for lactose-intolerant people. When you pick up that bar of delectable Camel Milk Chocolate, you choose health and unbeatable taste.

Sacrosanctity meets salubriousness

For a product as sacrosanct as chocolate, the room for experimentation is very constricted. However, there are some specific brands that have been the avant-garde of the ingenious invention of Camel Milk Chocolate. The leading camel milk brand in India manufactures these marvellous bars of ambrosial camel milk chocolates across the country, blending four premium ingredients: camel milk, cocoa butter, cocoa beans and unrefined organic raw sugar. This ensures that your old pal, chocolate, has adopted a new resolution and that it is now truly altruistic. It cares about your health, so it saturates salubriousness in its delicious, delicate and rich contours.

Next time the guilto-meter starts to lean towards the higher mark on the scale, just smirk at it, and take a bite of your camel milk chocolate. (IANS)