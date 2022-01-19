Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Karishma Sawant, and more…

Vaani Kapoor wants her filmography to be as diverse as possible

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor, who recently essayed a trans woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, is consciously working on shaping up her filmography by choosing scripts and characters that are different from the league.

She hopes that her work in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and her upcoming release ‘Shamshera’ where she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will incite the confidence in film-makers about her craft.

Talking about the same, she says, “I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible and after showing my range as an actor in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘Shamshera’, I can only hope that filmmakers would feel extremely confident to approach me with any challenging role. I have always wanted to win over their trust and be a part of interesting cinematic visions of powerful film-makers.”

She adds, “I know that I will give it my everything to pull off any character that I’m approached with to play on screen.”

Stating her opinion on the best thing about the profession of acting, the actress says, “The best thing about our profession is that one can get to become so many characters and live so many lives. I want my journey in cinema to be filled with varied films and genres and characters that light up the screen to entertain audiences.”

Sunny Leone: I take great pride in my songs becoming raging hits

Mumbai– Sunny Leone, who had incredible dance number hits with tracks like ‘Auntiyaan Dance Karengi’, ‘Machli’ and ‘Panghat, for which she reunited with Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, is in a happy space. The actress maintains that all the songs pushed her to do her best as all of them were very different from each other.

Elated with the love pouring her way, she says, “I see myself as an entertainer and I take great pride in my songs becoming raging hits. People have been loving the number. It’s so overwhelming that my hard work has paid off.”

Considered among the industry’s most effortless dancers, Leone says she remembers training for most part of November to make sure each of these numbers have a different vibe to them.

She adds, “Sometimes there is a tendency to replicate steps but each of these songs were designed so differently. It meant working on a different track every few days but I consciously wanted each of these to stand out. I am so happy with the response.”

Ask her if there’s a favourite and she signs off with a smile, “Why pick when you can groove to all?”

Karishma Sawant: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ mixes authenticity with newness

Mumbai– Actress Karishma Sawant, who plays Arohi in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, says that the long-running show has maintained its authenticity and also added newness to it.

She feels “gratitude” to be a part of the show that doesn’t target a specific type of audience, but “it believes in adapting to the change and giving out quality scenes and performance.”

According to her, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has not added anything to her career. “In fact, it is my career since it’s my first show. I only want to learn and grow everyday where I have been given this opportunity,” she said.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi, it initially featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. From October 2021, it stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the show introduced the third generation.

“The show has its authenticity and also the newness at the same time,” she said.

The only compliments that she looks forward to is from her directors. “That’s what keeps me going,” she said.

The look and feel of the show is loved by the audience for its authenticity and the importance it gives to relationships.

“That’s the magic of the entertainment industry. Every show has its own feel and look. Ours is about family and relationships which is the most important part of our life which one must value and cherish everyday,” she said.

Farhan Akhtar recalls shooting of ‘Lakshya’ in Ladakh on ‘Mission Frontline’

Mumbai– Film actor, director and screenwriter Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic about his film ‘Lakshya’ on the show ‘Mission Frontline’.

Farhan interacts with Col Bheemaiah P.S. (Commanding officer, 3 Rashtriya Rifle Sena Medal Bar).

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar will be seen together on the show. Both will be spending a day with the Rashtriya Rifle soldiers and J&K Police’s Special Operations Group in Srinagar.

Farhan will be undergoing vigorous weapon training including static firing, neutralising terrorists in the jungle, along with a search and destroy drill with Rashtriya Rifles.

While interacting with Col Bheemaiah P.S., Farhan gets nostalgic about his film ‘Lakshya’.

He says: “2003 is when we shot ‘Lakshya’ so before that I spent a lot of time in Ladakh mainly but now when I am here, I really feel very nostalgic about it. The time that we spent because you became a family and I think of them dearly today and I miss them a lot.”

Farhan on weapon handling and firing training said: “Every time you hold this weapon in your hand, it definitely does something to you. When you know the reason behind using this weapon and also in what situation, it fills you with a sense of responsibility.”

Farhan also opens up on what amazed him during the rigorous drills and said, “From training with them, to being their buddy, to sharing stories, I’ve learned this one thing. It is difficult to sum up the life of a soldier in words. I had to live a day in their life. It’s a day that is going to become a part of my stories.”

He also said: “I have had an exceptionally interesting experience and I’m really glad I got to do this. It really opened my mind”.

Fardeen Khan found positive for Covid

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for Covid and says he is asymptomatic.

Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran star Feroz Khan, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.

“Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery.”

He added: “The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating.”

Fardeen is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film ‘Visfot’, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen on the silver screen in the 2010 movie ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’.

‘Visfot’ is the official remake of 2012 Venezuelan film ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ which was selected as that country’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards.

The thriller thrives on the collision between the city’s stark contrasts – the ‘chawls’ of Dongri and the high-rises. (IANS)