Bus Fire in Saudi Arabia Kills 45 Pilgrims from Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, India — Forty-five Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed when their bus caught fire following a collision with an oil tanker near Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to local authorities.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar confirmed the tragedy and said that one survivor, Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, was receiving treatment at a hospital. The group of 54 pilgrims had departed for Jeddah on November 9 and was scheduled to return to India on November 23.

After completing the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, the travelers were en route to Medina on Sunday night when their bus, located about 25 kilometers outside the city, collided with an oil tanker and burst into flames.

“Four pilgrims had stayed back in Mecca and another four traveled separately by car. The bus was carrying 46 individuals,” Sajjanar said.

The victims included 17 men, 18 women, and 10 children, primarily from the Hyderabad neighborhoods of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam, and Toli Chowki.

Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin stated that initial reports indicated 47 to 48 fatalities. A control room has been established at Haj House to assist grieving families.

Azharuddin also noted that the bodies were severely burned, making identification difficult. DNA testing is likely to be conducted. He added that the government would arrange for at least one relative from each bereaved family to travel to Saudi Arabia and would assist with passport issuance if needed.

According to Azharuddin, the Indian Consul General in Saudi Arabia has assured him that the victims will be buried locally, which is customary for pilgrims who die in the region. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to provide full support to the affected families. (Source: IANS)