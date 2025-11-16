Meet the Man Behind India’s Landmark Decision Allowing Repatriation of Mortal Remains Without a Passport: Mohan Nannapaneni

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— A new directive issued by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs is bringing immense relief to grieving families across the globe: human remains can now be transported to India even if the deceased person’s original passport is unavailable.

Behind this humanitarian reform is a quiet but influential force—Boston-based philanthropist and TEAM Aid founder Mohan Nannapaneni, who has spent years advocating for a change to a rule that routinely added distress to already devastated families.

For Nannapaneni, who has overseen the repatriation of more than 3,000 mortal remains of Indians from around the world, the decision marks the resolution of one of the most painful and recurring challenges faced by the diaspora.

A Critical Clarification from the Government of India

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular clarifying that human remains are classified as cargo—not passengers—under Section 19 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. This means:

No immigration clearance is required to transport human remains.

Airlines should not insist on the deceased person’s original passport when a No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued by an Indian Mission.

The absence of a passport does not constitute a violation under immigration law.

Airlines may present the NOC and basic details of the deceased to immigration authorities upon arrival.

The clarification, approved at the highest levels of government, is expected to eliminate delays and reduce emotional and financial hardship for thousands of families each year.

A Significant Relief for Families Worldwide

“This is a significant relief for grieving families, airlines, and consulates worldwide,” said Nannapaneni. “For many years, not having the deceased’s passport became a painful hurdle. Airlines hesitated to transport remains due to potential penalties from immigration authorities.”

He noted that TEAM Aid repeatedly raised this issue over the years, working closely with multiple ministries to find a permanent solution.

The Advocacy That Made It Happen

Nannapaneni credits a broad coalition of officials and collaborators for the breakthrough, including Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari, and senior leadership across the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Indian embassies around the world.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and all officials who understood the urgency and acted with compassion for the global Indian community,” he said.

This new rule follows TEAM Aid’s earlier milestone: the launch of the eCARe portal in 2023, which streamlined the clearance process for transporting human remains.

A Life Committed to Service Across Borders

While the new policy shines a spotlight on Nannapaneni, his humanitarian and community leadership spans decades.

In addition to co-founding and leading Sigma Systems Inc.—one of America’s fastest-growing private companies and ranked #24 on the Inc. 500 list—Nannapaneni has built a parallel legacy of wide-ranging service.

His Contributions Include:

Rebuilding three government schools in India (2001, 2008), contributing over $350,000.

Funding higher education for more than 80 rural students, including placements in IITs, medical and engineering colleges.

Serving for over a decade in leadership roles at the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Establishing TEAM Aid, now a lifeline for immigrants in crisis.

Since 2017, TEAM Aid has:

Repatriated over 3,000 mortal remains to India and 21 other countries.

Provided religious funeral support across the U.S. and Canada.

Assisted individuals with immigration, legal, and mental-health-related crises.

Offered legal relief for 16 individuals facing incarceration related to mental health issues.

Built a global network of over 3,000 volunteers who help an average of a dozen families each week in the U.S.

Nannapaneni also played a key role in advocating for more than 2,400 Indian students who faced deportation after the closure of Tri-Valley University—an intervention that brought them critical relief.

In recognition of his service, he was honored with the Community Service Award at the 2024 New England Choice Awards.

A Decision That Changes Lives

The Indian government’s new directive ensures that grieving families—already navigating sudden loss, trauma, and complex logistics—will no longer face an unnecessary obstacle.

For thousands across the Indian diaspora, this simple but powerful change represents dignity, compassion, and respect in tragedy.

And for Nannapaneni, it marks yet another milestone in his ongoing mission to support families in their darkest hours.