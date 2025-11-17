Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death for Crimes Against Humanity

- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday handed down a death sentence to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after finding her guilty on charges of crimes against humanity linked to demonstrations in July of last year.

The tribunal also convicted two of Hasina’s top associates: former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. While Mamun has been granted a pardon, the court indicated he will receive a “lenient sentence” due to the severity of the charges. Mamun has pleaded guilty and become a state witness, marking the first time an accused has taken this step since the ICT was established in 2010.

The verdict, spanning 453 pages, is still being read aloud in court and is being broadcast live by Bangladesh Television (BTV). The three-member Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, is overseeing the proceedings.

Hasina has thus far refused to return to Bangladesh to face the charges and remains abroad. Asaduzzaman is a fugitive, while Mamun is in custody. The formal charge sheet, totaling 8,747 pages, includes seized evidence, references, and a detailed list of victims, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

Prosecutors have accused the defendants of five counts, including failing to prevent murder, a crime classified under Bangladeshi law as a crime against humanity. They have requested the death penalty and called for the seizure of the defendants’ assets, to be redistributed to the families of the victims.

Hasina has consistently denied all charges.

As the tribunal prepared to issue its ruling, Dhaka was placed under heightened security. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali ordered a “shoot-at-sight” policy targeting anyone involved in arson, improvised explosive attacks, or violence against civilians and police.

The ruling comes amid a two-day strike called by the Awami League, which Hasina led until her ousting. The strike, held November 16–17, coincides with increased reports of arson and “cocktail” bomb attacks across the capital. Police have detained at least 21 Awami League leaders and supporters in Narayanganj during special operations over the past 36 hours, The Daily Star reported. (Source: IANS)