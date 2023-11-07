Boston to Pay Tribute and Celebrate Life of Boston Poet, Playwright and Businessman Chandu Shah on Saturday

BURLINGTON, MA—The family, friends and fans of Boston poet, filmmaker, playwright and businessman Chandu Shah will pay tribute and celebrate his on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at the Burlington High School auditorium in Burlington, MA. The ceremony will be held from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Mr. Shah, 67, passed away peacefully in India on Friday. He is survived by his wife Eshani Shah, daughter Shailee Shah and son Kushan Shah.

The Shah family and friends said in an invitation that they “will gather to celebrate the life of our own Chandubhai, a creative genius who lived a life as varied and rich as Meghdanush.”

Mr. Shah served as President and CEO of the Bedford, MA-based The S4 Inc, a professional services and consulting firm catering to the US Government, Homeland Security and DoD customers.

“In memory of a legend, a master of roles and a beacon of friendship—Chandu, also known as Chandu420, Bostonwala, Chandu Sheth – Chandrakant Hansraj Shah was a man who wore many hats with grace: an Entrepreneur, Mentor, Poet, Writer, Actor, Director, Producer, Philanthropist,” said Rakesh Kamdar, a long-time friend of Mr. Shah and the family. “He was a pillar within a family of over 100, a friend who could unfailingly bring a smile to your face. To know Chandu was to know the pinnacle of friendship. His knack for connecting with people, regardless of age, was just one of his many talents. And who could forget his voice?”

Mr. Kamdar said that Mr. Shah and his wife, Eshani, introduced him and his family to the noble cause of Akshaya Patra, leaving a legacy of generosity and community service.

“His friendship was a journey of inspiration, learning, and lots of fun,” said Mr. Kamdar. “Chandu, your absence is deeply felt, but your spirit continues to live within us. Love you and miss you, my friend.”

And what did ChatGPT say about Mr. Shah?

“Through the whispers of verse and the rhythm of words, a poet etches their essence into eternity; even when their voice falls silent, their poetry resonates through ages, keeping their spirit alive in the hearts of readers for generations to come,” said ChatGPT for his friend Mr. Shah, Mr. Kamdar added.

As the word of Mr. Shah’s death spread, hundreds of friends and fans paid heart-touching tributes to the Boston poet on social media.

Mr. Shah’s goal was to support the nation’s defense by providing innovative and effective solutions to the challenges facing warfighters of the United States. S4 Inc, under his leadership, earned honors such as being ranked among the prestigious Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000, the fastest growing private companies in America, for seven consecutive years. He was named the Massachusetts Minority Businessperson of the year in 2007.

“Our community lost a true friend, entrepreneur, artist, and a leader,” said TiE Boston President Yash Shah. “We have known Chandu since we moved to Boston 30 years ago. It’s unimaginable to be living in Boston without Chandu. He has left Jigna, me and the entire community with numerous memories that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Rest in Peace Chandu Shah. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

More than business and entrepreneurship, however, Mr. Shah was a renowned poet, writer, filmmaker, artist, and an actor. His works both entertained and influenced audiences around the world, using such mediums as books, film, theater, and music.

Mr. Shah got his message across in seven languages. He toured internationally and was winner of the National Award (OSCAR of India) for the Best Experimental Film in 1982 and has been recognized by a premier Gujarati literary institution in India for his poetry.

Mr. Shah’s career afforded him the opportunity to create, disseminate, and portray ideas and information, using all media forms, for both Government customers and the public. His technical and artistic backgrounds helped him to formulate both creative and efficient strategies to better serve his customers.

Mr. Shah began his career in Bombay, India, where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and commerce from the University of Bombay, and later served as a Professor of Economics. He came to the United States in 1984 and pursued a master’s degree in computer science at Northeastern University. Mr. Shah had accepted a position with Putnam Investments by 1987. In 1990, he joined a local Information Technology (IT) consulting firm as Manager of Defense Contracts. It was this experience and background, coupled with enthusiasm and a strong work ethic, which led Mr. Shah to start his own company, S4 Inc.

Today, S4’s presence stretches across the United States, and includes offices in Burlington, MA; Dayton, OH; Colorado Springs, CO and Huntsville, AL.