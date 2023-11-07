I believe in quality ahead of quantity: Madhurima Tuli reflects on her career, talks about how her selective approach has helped her sustain in the industry

Mumbai– Madhurima Tuli is one of those personalities in the Indian entertainment who’s multi-dynamic and multi-talented in the true and genuine sense of the term. It’s been quite many years now that she’s been a part of the entertainment space and well whenever she’s come up with a project, she’s always put her best foot forward to create impact. She’s never really discriminated between platforms and has always done complete justice to the faith entrusted upon her. In fact, she’s actually one of the ‘early birds’ in the OTT space who actually did projects at a time when the platform was on the rise.

Her fans and admirers have always appreciated her thought process behind selecting projects. Well, this time, Madhurima herself gave all her fans a bit of clarity on how she has always focused on picking impactful roles and has never been bothered about the quantity. During a recent event appearance, when Madhurima was appreciated and asked about how she always managed to focus on impactful roles, the actress said and we quote,

“Well, I believe that as an artiste, you only get success when your work is spoken about after it is seen. There has to be some kind of everlasting impression that remains with the viewers after they have seen the work. As actors, we are supposed to enact in such a way that takes our viewers into our world, the world that we have created on-screen. This scope is not possible anywhere and everywhere. As an actor, I have always relied heavily on my gut feeling and that’s why, whenever I get approached for projects, I look at matching this criteria. Of course, you won’t get it right every time. But, working actively on this approach has helped me get success more often than not and I am grateful to God, and my fans for their love. To cut things short, I would rather be known for a handful of projects where I have done my best instead of being spoken about in multiple projects where I was just about par or below average. I believe in quality ahead of quantity.”